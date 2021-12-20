Illinois State Police release identity of man found dead after Jerseyville shootout

Illinois State Police have released the identity of a man found dead in a Jerseyville home after a shootout with Jersey County Sheriff’s Department deputies Saturday.

State police said in a release that James P. Izard, 37, of Alton, was found dead in the house along U.S. 67 after he ``fired shots at deputies and the deputies returned fire.” The release states that at this time, police do not know whether Izard was struck by deputies’ gunfire.

Officers went to the home after a report that a resident had been held hostage for several hours but was able to escape. That’s when the shootout happened.

``After the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) arrived on scene officers were able to enter the home and clear the residence,” the release states. “ Izard was found deceased a short time later. At this time, it is unknown if Izard was struck by gunfire from the officers.”

State police are continuing their investigation.