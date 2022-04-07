Illinois State Police release video of double-murder suspect who was shot by trooper

Illinois State Police on Thursday released a video of a shooting involving a state trooper and a Collinsville double-homicide suspect who later died.

Adam Cobb, 32, died in a hospital after the trooper-involved shooting Saturday on U.S. 51 near Pana in Christian County following a police chase, authorities have said.

Cobb was wanted in connection with the killing of 30-year-old Jamie Joiner, who apparently had ended a relationship with Cobb, and her sister, Jessica Joiner, 34, who was helping her sister move out of a home in rural Collinsville.

The bodies of the two women were found on Saturday morning.

Cobb was later spotted by police who pursued him into Christian County.

The 86-second video shows a white pickup truck being pursued on U.S. 51 on Saturday afternoon. The truck stops on the roadway and a man gets out of the truck “with firearm pointing at officers,” according to the caption on the video.

A law-enforcement officer repeatedly tells the man to not move and drop the gun. During the exchange, popping sounds can be heard as a trooper shouts commands at the man.

“Don’t (expletive) move,” is heard as the man gets out of the truck, which was stopped on U.S. 51. The officer also repeatedly says “Put it down” and “Don’t do it.”

The video ends with the man laying motionless on the pavement near the truck. The officer says “damn it.”

State police did not release the name of the trooper involved in the shooting or whether this was the officer heard yelling at Cobb.

The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

State police said it released the video in accordance with the agency’s “commitment to integrity and public transparency.”

Also, the state police consulted with the Christian County State’s Attorney and the families of the Joiner sisters before releasing the video.

“No additional information is available at this time,” the state police said in a statement.