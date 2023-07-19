Illinois State Police: Rockford man who died during traffic stop consumed narcotics

The man who died during a traffic stop in Rockford may have consumed narcotics, according to Illinois State Police.

According to a news release, Illinois State Police said Lamar Bell, 33, "began exhibiting signs of a medical emergency associated with consumption of narcotics" during a traffic stop Sunday night in the area of 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street.

An ambulance took Bell to the hospital where he later died.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office said Bell's autopsy "did not show any traumatic injury" to Bell and the cause of death is pending further studies. Illinois State Police said, however, the coroner's autopsy report "supports the consumption of narcotics by Bell."

State police also said narcotics were found inside of Bell's car Sunday night during the traffic stop.

Bell's death caused outrage on social media accusing the Rockford Police Department of being involved in Bell's death.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd confirmed with the Register Star the department was not involved Tuesday afternoon prior to Illinois State Police releasing a statement on Bell's death.

The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is still investigating the death and no further information has been released at this time.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Police said Lamar Bell consumed narcotics before in-custody death