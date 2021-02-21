Illinois State Police watch for violations of Scott's Law

Winona Whitaker, Clinton Herald, Iowa

Feb. 21—SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police are on the watch for drivers who don't move over for stationary vehicles in right lanes.

ISP Director, Brendan F. Kelly announced last week that the ISP will conduct statewide enforcement details over the next several weeks to aggressively enforce violations of the Move Over Law, also known as Scott's Law," as well as distracted driving violations.

In Illinois, drivers must move to left lanes when approaching emergency vehicles that are stationary on the right side of the roadway. The law include highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights and any stationary vehicle with its hazard lights activated, ISP said.

If changing lanes is impossible or unsafe, drivers are required to proceed with due caution, reduce their speed and leave a safe distance until passing the stationary vehicle.

Drivers are prohibited from reading, sending or receiving text messages or communication and from browsing the internet while driving in Illinois. Drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices while driving.

Drivers under the age of 19 are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands free. Using cellphones, even hands free, while in school speed zones or work zones is illegal.

School bus drivers are not permitted to use any type of cellphone, even hands free, while driving.

Using a cellphone or taking photos or videos on wireless devices when driving within 500 feet of an emergency scene is illegal.

Violations of the Move Over Law is a business offense and carries a fine of $250 to $10,000 for a first offense, ISP said. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for six months to two years.

Distracted driving violations are offenses against traffic regulations. Violations result in a fine of $75 for a first offense. A person convicted of a distracted driving violation that results in serious injury or death will face penalties of 3-6 years in prison, ISP said.

