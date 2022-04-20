Illinois State Police find woman shot to death in East St. Louis

The body of a 37-year-old East St. Louis woman was found by police early Wednesday morning.

Troopers with the Illinois State Police Pubic Safety Enforcement Group responded to a reported shooting at 6:50 a.m. at 27th and Louisiana Boulevard, where they located the body.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the woman had been shot. He could not, however, immediately confirm her identity.

Police are still investigating the shooting death. No suspects have been identified.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990 or Crime stoppers at 314-371-TIPS (8477).