Illinois state trooper released from hospital after being shot and beaten

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - An Illinois state trooper was released from the hospital on Wednesday after a harrowing incident that left him critically injured three weeks ago.

Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green was shot and beaten during a traffic stop by a suspect who is also believed to be involved in a recent murder case.

The trooper, who was hospitalized in Springfield, suffered a skull fracture, broken bones, and a brain bleed. Chapman-Green's remarkable recovery was celebrated today as he left the hospital, as he was accompanied by a police motorcade.

The trooper's assault occurred during a traffic stop when the suspect, identified as Cristobal Santana from Chicago, allegedly shot Chapman-Green multiple times. When the gun jammed, Santana allegedly resorted to beating the trooper with the weapon.

Santana was eventually taken into custody, but remains hospitalized due to injuries sustained during his arrest.

Authorities say Santana is the suspect in the October murder of his ex-girlfriend in Chicago. Investigations into both cases are ongoing.