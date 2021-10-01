Illinois state trooper shot on expressway has died, officials say

CHICAGO — An Illinois state trooper has died after a shooting on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway on Friday on the city’s South Side.

The death was confirmed by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which had no further information immediately.

It happened in the local lanes near 43rd Street about 1:45 p.m. Central time, according to a District Chicago state trooper.

Earlier, his condition was critical, but it was then downgraded to “grave” after being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center by Chicago police officers, who arrived first on the scene, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

As of 3 p.m. a handful of troopers and Chicago police officers could be seen standing outside the hospital’s emergency room, as police and Fire Department vehicles blocked the street in front.

The inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were still closed at 3:30 p.m. Friday as investigators combed the scene of the shooting.

Investigators went in and out of a state police SUV car that hugged the westbound barrier of the local inbound lanes.

One trooper sat on the barrier and entered the driver’s window of the SUV, his legs dangling in the air as he looked inside. A Honda SUV with civilian plates sat at the scene, parked in front of the police SUV.

Pedestrians pulled over along Wentworth and walked to the fence of the expressway to see what was happening. Others drove along, stopped and asked what was going on.

Just Thursday, state police released a statement about gun violence, saying that on Friday they were going to be beefing up patrols “during peak criminal activity times,” in the evening and overnight hours.

The Illinois State Police Division of Patrol for the District Chicago area will increase preventive patrol presence by 157% during peak criminal activity times on Chicago area expressways during District Chicago’s Safe Drive Detail, according to the statement.

As part of the Safe Drive Detail, the ISP will reallocate officers from around the state specifically to District Chicago to prevent roadway violence and provide ISP Patrol District Chicago maximum staffing for high violence shifts throughout each month, the statement said.

“For more than 30 years, patrol of Chicago area expressways has been a unique duty of this agency and in that time, we have not previously confronted the concentrated levels of gun violence we have faced in 2020 and 2021,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the statement. “We are a statewide agency with statewide missions and responsibilities, but we must dedicate the greatest resources to the greatest need, and right now the greatest need is here, on Chicago’s expressways.”

District Chicago has a total of 185 reported expressway shootings in 2021, compared to 83 at this time last year, the statement said. There were 128 reported shootings total in 2020.

And in 2020 there had been more than twice the number of shootings than the 52 expressway shootings in 2019. There were 43 in 2018, according to the state police.

The Tamara Clayton Expressway Act, which went into effect in January 2020, allocated $12.5 million for Illinois State Police to place high-resolution cameras along area roadways to deter and detect these sharply increasing shootings. Installation of the high-speed, license plate-reading cameras began more than a month ago.

As recently as Tuesday, two 21-year-old men were fatally shot on the outbound Stevenson Expressway, where it splits with Interstate Highway 94, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The men, whose identities were not released, were shot about 11:30 p.m. and autopsies determined they died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said.

