Illinois Supreme Court hears arguments over constitutionality of law eliminating cash bail

Illinois Supreme Court justices on Tuesday questioned attorneys who argued over whether a measure that would eliminate cash bail across the state is constitutional, preparing for a decision that could impact the landscape of criminal justice policy in Illinois for years to come.

The panel of seven justices took the matter under advisement after hearing arguments in Springfield in a case that has raised questions about the role of Illinois lawmakers in shaping criminal procedure.

At issue is a pretrial provision that’s part of the Safety, Accountability and Equity-Today law, also known as the SAFE-T Act, which passed through the Illinois General Assembly in early 2021 and was signed into law shortly thereafter by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The high court is considering Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s appeal of a Kankakee County judge’s ruling that pretrial release decisions based on monetary considerations were unconstitutional. The December decision came less than two weeks before cash bail was set to be abolished and led to confusion in courtrooms across the state.

The high court stepped in hours before the measures would take effect, halting implementation until the high court rules on the matter to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois.”

“The circuit court’s unprecedented decision ... would tie the General Assembly’s hands for decades to come, prohibiting it from setting public policy in the area of criminal procedure, Deputy Solicitor General Alex Hemmer argued on behalf of the state.

The attorney general’s office pushed back on assertions in the lawsuit filed by more than 60 state’s attorneys, most from downstate, who contended that lawmakers should have put the matter before voters as a proposed amendment to the state constitution.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe argued that the state “took a few unconstitutional turns” while crafting the legislation.

“Judges should have that tool that the people of Illinois have put in the judges’ toolbox,” Rowe told the justices, referring to the power to set monetary bail.

Prosecutors who filed the lawsuit also contended the law violates the constitution’s separation of powers clause by taking away power from judges and infringes on the rights of crime victims.

The AG’s office disputes the no-cash bail policy infringes on victims’ rights and maintains that history and case precedent give the General Assembly the right to play a role in shaping pretrial criminal procedure.

In a filing, the AG’s office has contended the high court has “no persuasive reason” to side with the prosecutors, and argued that their position would “effectively bar the General Assembly from ever reforming pretrial procedures in the State.”

If reversed, the provisions would drastically change the way pretrial justice is handled across the state.

In addition to eliminating money as a factor in release decisions, the measure also outlines a new pretrial system in which defendants will appear for two hearings: an initial hearing, also known as a conditions hearing, and a detention hearing for those who prosecutors seek to detain, designed to provide a more comprehensive look at whether someone should be released or jailed pretrial.

The pretrial provisions would allow judges to detain defendants for some crimes if they’re deemed a flight risk or, for more serious crimes, if they’re considered a danger to society.

