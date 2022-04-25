Illinois Supreme Court reinstates sexual assault conviction despite destruction of evidence

PEORIA – The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday ruled a Peoria man's 2004 conviction should remain in place despite an appellate court ruling throwing it out.

The five-justice majority said reversing Andrew Grant's conviction wasn't the right remedy for the Peoria Police Department not saving a hair sample from his aggravated criminal sexual assault case. While in error, it didn't rise to the level of throwing the case out, they said.

"Contrary to defendant’s claims, the requirement of post-trial preservation of forensic evidence is not a procedural step in the process of procuring a valid conviction. Although the testing of forensic evidence may yield results that could potentially support a claim of actual innocence, this does not suggest that there was any infirmity in the trial or the conviction," wrote Justice David Overstreet, with Justices Michael Burke, Mary Jane Theis, Rita Garman and Chief Justice Anne Burke concurring.

Justice Robert Carter, who recently was appointed to the high court, abstained as he was one of the judges on the 3rd District Appellate Court and penned the 2016 opinion that ordered forensic testing on hair samples.

P. Scott Neville dissented, saying the actions of the Peoria Police Department dramatically harmed Grant's ability to appeal or to prove his innocence.

And Neville strongly urged the state Legislature to rewrite the statute that concerned the preservation of evidence to require vacating a conviction if it's not complied with.

Grant was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison for the Feb. 27, 2004, sexual assault of a partially blind woman. At trial, the woman and her brother, then 16, labeled Grant as the assailant, but Grant denied that, putting the onus on the woman’s brother.

In 2016, the case was sent back for forensic testing on the DNA samples after the Innocence Project intervened in the case and argued for the testing. Carter and the majority agreed.

"The testing sought by defendant in the present case has the potential to be materially relevant to a claim of actual innocence. No physical evidence was introduced at defendant’s trial that directly linked defendant to the sexual assault of (the victim),” wrote Carter in 2016, with appellate Judges Mary K. O’Brien and Mary McDade concurring.

It was then learned the samples were destroyed by the PPD in 2007 as part of routine policy in violation of state law, which requires "forensic evidence must be retained until the defendant has completed his sentence, including the period of mandatory supervised release."

But with the samples gone, that couldn't happen. Grant sought to have his conviction vacated, but Judge Albert Purham Jr., who was on the case at this time, said no, finding there was no "bad intent on the Sheriff Department [sic].”

Grant appealed again and in 2020, the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa heard his case for the third time. In that ruling, Judges Tom Lytton and McDade sided with Grant while Judge Daniel Schmidt dissented. The majority wrote that while ordering a new trial wasn't the best option, a jury would be informed of the state's failure to comply with the rules and could draw its own conclusions based upon that.

But the Supreme Court disagreed with the reversal and reinstated the conviction.

But the Supreme Court disagreed with the reversal and reinstated the conviction.