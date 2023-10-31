Illinois teen held hostage after Hamas attack in Israel returns to Chicago, Israeli consulate says

A teenage girl from Evanston who was held hostage for almost two weeks by the terrorist group Hamas has returned to the Chicago area, Israeli Consul General Yinam Cohen announced Monday evening.

Natalie Raanan, 18, and her mother Judith Raanan, 59, were released into Red Cross custody Oct. 20 and then into Israel, where they received medical treatment and reunited with family. Both are dual citizens of the United States and Israel.

The pair had been visiting relatives at the Nahal Oz kibbutz in southern Israel when Hamas attacked Oct. 7, kidnapping them along with more than 200 others. More than 1,400 people were killed in the attack.

A spokesperson for the Israeli consulate said he was not able to immediately confirm whether Judith Raanan was returning to the Chicago area along with her daughter.

In a statement announcing Natalie Raanan’s return, Cohen said he was relieved to see her back.

“Her family members have been anxiously waiting for her return, and today I am sharing their happiness,” he said.

Cohen said family members of people still being held by Hamas will travel to Chicago this week to call for their release.

