Is Illinois Tool Works a Buy?

It's a classic investment conundrum: Do you want to buy a stock that has near-term headwinds, but still looks like a good value nonetheless? That's the question that faces investors and potential investors in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW). Unlike shares of a peer such as 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), there's still a strong case to be made for buying Illinois Tool Works' stock. Here it is.

Illinois Tool Works has near-term headwinds

Along with much of the industrial sector, the stock was sold off aggressively in 2018 on fears of an upcoming cyclical slowdown in the economy. Moreover, it was a particularly brutal year for companies with significant exposure to the automotive industry, given that U.S. light vehicle sales looked like they'd passed cyclical peak, and end-market conditions are likely to get worse in 2019.

For reference, Illinois Tool Works' automotive OEM (original equipment manufacturer) segment generated more than one-fifth of operating income in the first nine months of 2018:

ITW Chart More

ITW data by YCharts.

Moreover, if prices for commodities (particularly oil) remain relatively low, then some of the company's businesses with exposure to heavy industries (such as welding, and test and measurement) are likely to come under pressure. Throw in any negative impact from the China-U.S. trade dispute, and it's clear that the company faces some cyclical risk in 2019. As a consequence, analysts have been downgrading the stock.

Clearly, there are question marks around the company's prospects in 2019, but there are two reasons why the stock is still attractive.

Illinois Tool Works stock looks like a good value

First, the company's valuation gives it a significant margin of safety to deal with any disappointment. For example, the chart below shows how its price-to-FCF (free cash flow) valuation started to drop significantly as FCF improved and the stock price dropped in 2018. In contrast, 3M is looking expensive, even as it faces many of the same cyclical headwinds as Illinois Tool Works:

ITW Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) Chart More

ITW Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts.

To put this into context, the company's FCF expectation for 2018 puts it at a price-to-FCF valuation of around 17. Even if Illinois Tool Works generates zero growth in FCF in 2019, it's still a good value. For 2019, management is currently forecasting organic revenue growth of 2% to 4%, and EPS (earnings per share) growth of around 6%.