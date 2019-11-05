Is The of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) should probably be aware that a company insider, Andrew Mines, recently divested US$187k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$168 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Illinois Tool Works

Notably, that recent sale by Andrew Mines is the biggest insider sale of Illinois Tool Works shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$176. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 100% of Andrew Mines's stake.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ITW Recent Insider Trading, November 5th 2019 More

Insider Ownership of Illinois Tool Works

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Illinois Tool Works insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$562m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Illinois Tool Works Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Illinois Tool Works is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Illinois Tool Works.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

