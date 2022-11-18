Illinois Tool Works Inc.'s (NYSE:ITW) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.4x Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Illinois Tool Works has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Illinois Tool Works' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Illinois Tool Works would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Still, the latest three year period was better as it's delivered a decent 17% overall rise in EPS. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 7.9% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 9.0% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Illinois Tool Works is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Illinois Tool Works' P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Illinois Tool Works currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Having said that, be aware Illinois Tool Works is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

