Illinois Tool Works' (NYSE:ITW) five-year earnings growth trails the 6.7% YoY shareholder returns

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) share price is up 23% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 13% in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Illinois Tool Works investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Illinois Tool Works managed to grow its earnings per share at 6.6% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 4% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Illinois Tool Works' TSR for the last 5 years was 39%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Illinois Tool Works shares lost 11% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 21%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Illinois Tool Works better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Illinois Tool Works you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

