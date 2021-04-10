- By GF Value





The stock of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $222.63 per share and the market cap of $70.5 billion, Illinois Tool Works stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Illinois Tool Works is shown in the chart below.





Illinois Tool Works Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Illinois Tool Works is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 1.25% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Illinois Tool Works has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Illinois Tool Works's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Illinois Tool Works over the past years:

Story continues

Illinois Tool Works Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Illinois Tool Works has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $12.6 billion and earnings of $6.63 a share. Its operating margin is 22.92%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Illinois Tool Works at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Illinois Tool Works over the past years:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Illinois Tool Works is -1.5%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -3.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Illinois Tool Works's ROIC is 20.51 while its WACC came in at 7.31. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Illinois Tool Works is shown below:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

In summary, The stock of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Illinois Tool Works stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

