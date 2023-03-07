Illinois woman, 59, sentenced to 5 years in Marco Island fraud case

More than a year after a jury found an Illinois woman guilty of grand theft, a Collier judge sentenced her to five years in prison, followed by 15 years of probation.

On Monday, Pamela Lynn Vandeursen-Thime, 59, of Elgin, Illinois, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced for grand theft of more than $50,000 from a person 65 or older.

Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier also ordered Vandeursen-Thime to make full restitution to the victim in the amount of $70,000.

As part of her sentence, Vandeursen-Thime is also forbidden from applying for or being appointed officer, manager or member of any entity licensed in Florida. The court also ruled she must not engage in any business with a person over 65 years of age.

A jury found Vandeursen-Thime guilty in February 2022.

Court records indicate Vandeursen-Thime met a couple through her in-laws at their condominium on Marco Island. Over two-and-a-half months beginning in January 2018, she charged the victim $77,500 to renovate two bathrooms.

While claiming to work under a licensed contractor, she did no work, nor did she order materials or submit permit applications.

When the victim's daughter arrived for a vacation, she contacted Vandeursen-Thime, to ask about the project and try to get the money back, but Vandeursen-Thime only returned $7,500.

The victim's daughter then called Marco Island Police Department to launch an investigation.

