Illinois woman charged with June burglary in Oxford

Oct. 4—OXFORD — An Illinois woman has been arrested and charged with stealing items from an east Oxford residence more than four months ago.

The Oxford Police Department responded to Woodglenn Cove to take a stolen property report on June 1. The investigation determined a female suspect was at the residence during the time the items were stolen and was gone by the time the owner returned home.

Tammy Lynn Davis, 47, of Chicago, Illinois, was taken into custody on Oct. 2 and charged with grand larceny. During her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, her bond was set at $10,000.

