Illinois woman dating former 'Saturday Night Live' star Chris Kattan

In recent weeks, comedian Chris Kattan has been spotted in Illinois. Now we know why.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star is dating a woman in Springfield.

"I'm in a relationship with Chris," Maria Libri said Friday, according to the Springfield Journal-Register. "Chris will be visiting often."

Libri, a former on-air personality for Fox stations WRSP and WCCU, lives in Springfield and is a graduate of the University of Illinois Springfield.

Both Kattan and Libri posted photos to Instagram recently, tagging each other.

"I just met a girl named Maria!" Kattan said in his Thursday post, referencing the musical "West Side Story."

Kattan, a mainstay on "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s and 2000s, recently left the reality TV show "Celebrity Big Brother." Kattan asked his fellow participants to vote him off the show, but they instead voted off Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu.

In September, Kattan performed a live show at Boondocks Pub in Springfield.

Libri published an interview with Kattan for the magazine Springfield Scene in October.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Former 'Saturday Night Live' star Chris Kattan dating Illinois woman