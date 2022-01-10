Illinois woman desperate to find dog stolen with van in South St. Paul

Jan. 9—South St. Paul police are asking for the public's help in finding a stolen van that had a Boxer dog kenneled in the back.

The owner, Michelle Baker of Rock Island, Ill. is devastated by the loss and is offering a "large cash reward" for anyone with information leading to his recovery. "I just want my dog back," she said through tears. "It still isn't real."

Baker was in town with the dog, a two-and-a-half-year-old Boxer named Jasper, for a dog show. She said her van was parked in front of Envision Hotel on 701 Concord St. She ran inside to get a cup of coffee before getting back on the road.

She said she walked into the lobby and saw a man sitting inside. She watched the man get up and go out the door, get into her van and drive away.

The van is a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & Country with Illinois plates AH26052.

Police say these types of car thefts usually result in the car being dumped somewhere.

"We are asking you to take a look outside and up and down your block. If you spot this van or have any information surrounding its location, or that of the pup that was inside, please call 911 immediately."

Baker asked for her own phone number to be posted as well. She can be reached at 563-940-6244.