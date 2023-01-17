Illinois woman's remains found over 5 years after she disappeared

The remains of a young woman who went missing in Chicago more than five years ago have been found, authorities have confirmed.

Cheyann Klus was 22 when she was last seen on Nov. 27, 2017 at her home in Downers Grove, Illinois, according to the DuPage County sheriff's office. She traveled into Chicago the night of Dec. 1 of that year, and was never heard from again, authorities said.

Cheyann Klus / Credit: DuPage County Sheriff's office

In a statement, the Cook County Sheriff's office told CBS News they worked with the DuPage County Sheriff's office and the FBI to confirm Klus' identity through dental records last week.

"The Sheriff's Office will continue to work with Chicago Police to investigate the circumstances of her death, but we are grateful to help bring some measure of closure to Klus' family," the sheriff's office said.

Police have yet to release details on the circumstances surrounding Klus' death.

CBS Chicago reported that in a Facebook post on Monday her family confirmed Cheyann's remains were found.

"As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being," the family wrote. "We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest. Please be mindful of the sensitive nature of these circumstances and the affects this can have for our family and other families who are dealing with missing loved ones."

Over 600,000 people go missing or are unidentified in the U.S. each year, according to the FBI's National Crime Information Center. There are currently over 21,000 active missing persons and almost 14,000 active unidentified persons case records, in NamUs, the national database for missing persons. Females were more likely to be missing due to violence, researchers studying the missing persons' database found.

Chicago Police are continuing to investigate Klus' death.

