Illinois women's basketball non-conference schedule released

TechCrunch

Apple spent some time focusing on games during Tuesday's iPhone 15 launch event, and while we got the usual mobile devs talking about the improved hardware and software capabilities, we also found out that some very recent top-tier console games are coming to the iPhone, including the Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding. The iPhone's distinction from dedicated handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck introduced more recently has been largely academic -- and with the 15 Pro, it's eroding further still. Apple also announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage, a forthcoming Ubisoft game from its popular franchise, would also launch on iPhone 15 Pro, and that the device would support hardware-accelerated ray-tracing dynamic lighting effects.