Illinois women's basketball non-conference schedule released
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Illinois women's basketball non-conference schedule is out, with the Illini set to open head coach Shauna Green's second year with the Illini on Nov. 7 against Morehead State. Illinois will play seven non-conference home games before Big Ten play, including an exhibition game on Oct. 30. Marquee non-con games include a visit to Marquette on Nov. 11, a trip to Washington, D.C. to face Notre Dame in the Citi Shamrock Classic on Nov. 18 and a Braggin' Rights home game against Missouri on Dec. 17.