Illness delays Marine drill instructor’s trial at Parris Island. Here’s who was sick

There was an unscheduled delay in the negligent homicide trial of a Marine drill instructor at U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Port Royal Thursday: The accused wasn’t feeling well.

Staff Sgt. Steven Smiley is on trial for accusations related to the June 4, 2021 death of 19-year-old recruit Dalton Beals, June 4.

On Thursday morning, the fourth day of the trial, proceedings commenced with the prosecution calling Marines who trained with Beals. Also scheduled was the defense doing their cross examination of the witnesses.

Following a break in morning witness testimony, Colby Vokey, one of Smiley’s attorneys, told Judge Col. Adam J. Workman that Smiley was not feeling well and had thrown up four times. “He’s looking pretty peaked,” Vokey said.

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Steven Smiley arrives for the start of his trial at Marine Corps Defense Services Organization Branch Office on Monday, July 17, 2023 on Marie Recruit Depot Parris Island. In his court martial, Smiley has plead not guilty to the charge of negligent homicide in the June 4, 2021 death of recruit Dalton Beals during “The Crucible.”

No additional details about Smiley’s condition were offered.

Judge Workman excused the jurors for the day and said the trial would resume at 9 a.m. Friday.

The prosecution maintains Smiley pushed the recruits too hard, considering how hot it was, and failed to monitor how the heat was affecting Beals. An autopsy showed Beals died from hyperthermia in the line of duty, not due to any misconduct of his own.

The defense team for Smiley, who has pleaded not guilty, has pointed to a second autopsy in maintaining that Beals had a heart condition that caused his death.

Beals died during a three-day final training exercise recruits must complete before becoming Marines known as the Crucible.