Illness forces another delay in start of murder trial for man accused of killing Park Layne woman

The murder trial for a Clark County man accused of killing a woman in her Park Layne home has been delayed again following an illness by a participant in the trial, according to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

The trial for Noel Coles Jr., 49, was scheduled to start Monday in Clark County Common Pleas Court. However the illness involving a person involved in the trial forced the prosecutor’s office to file a motion for continuance last week, according to court records and a prosecutor’s office representative.

Court records do not indicate whey Coles’ trial is scheduled to start.

Coles’ trial has been delayed two other times, most recently in April when the defense also filed a motion of continuance that was granted by the judge.

Coles is facing five charges, including murder and aggravated murder, for the death of Jacqueline Coles, 43, who was found dead in her home on Weinland Street in Park Layne in August 2021.

Findings in an autopsy showed Jacqueline was shot six times, including four times in her torso area and in both her hands.

Noel was arrested in Indiana hours after Jacqueline was found dead. He was brought back to Clark County and charged with violating a protection order.

Court records showed Jacqueline filed a restraining order against Noel just days before her death, on Aug. 5. In a written statement, Jacqueline accused Noel of threatening to kill her “on multiple occasions” in the weeks before the shooting.

