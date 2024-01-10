Illness has taken 10-year-old's ability to walk, but it hasn't taken his joy

You might think 10-year-old Diego Soto has it tough – and he surely does − but then you see the smile. Diego is in a foreign country battling a disease that has already taken so much from him – including the ability to walk. But Diego is a happy boy. It's his nature. The smile is just the outward expression of that inner joy and peace.

His mother, Diana Soto, said strangers can sense that joy and peace radiating from her son.

She said people will stop and ask for hugs from Diego, sensing his calmness might spread through them as well.

"He's a social butterfly," she said in Spanish through interpreter Luz "Lenny" Quiles. "He loves people and even though he doesn't speak English, he's still able to communicate."

Diego and his mother's home is in Mexico City. But for the past eight months, mother and son have been living at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida while Diego undergoes a clinical treatment trial in Gulf Breeze to combat muscular dystrophy, which causes the progressive breakdown of muscle. His lungs and heart have also weakened.

What is learned through Diego's treatment could potentially help children around the world battling muscular dystrophy.

Diego Soto climbs on the outdoor slide at the Ronald McDonald House in Pensacola on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Although muscular dystrophy has impeded Diego's ability to walk, the organization's staff has difficulty keeping up with the energetic 10-year-old.

In April, he lost the ability to walk. He could always walk before – but never run. Now, he scoots around at the Ronald McDonald House on his Spider-Man bicycle, smiling all the time, whether it's in the halls of the facility, which has rooms for 26 families, or out on the playground where he spends time with other children and staff.

One of his favorite people at Ronald McDonald House, family members say, is Summer Jimmerson, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida president and CEO.

"When you meet him, you just melt," Jimmerson said. "He's just the sweetest little boy. He likes to come and play on my office floor all the time. Theirs is just an incredible family and the parents are doing everything they can, not just to prolong his life but improving the quality of life. That's why they're here, even though it's difficult for them being separated."

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida provides free, comfortable lodging for families who have a child 21 or younger receiving medical treatment. Guests must be referred by a medical facility, social worker or designated nurse clinician.

Though Diego and his mother arrived in Pensacola eight months ago, it wasn't until just before Christmas before Diego's father, Armando Soto, and 22-year-old sister Ximena, arrived in town so the family could be together for the holiday and New Year. They traveled back to Mexico City on Jan. 7.

In the meantime, Diego makes regular trips to a Gulf Breeze clinic for his experimental treatment, and even more frequent trips to have blood drawn. On this day, he rolled up his right sleeve to show off the blue bandage he received from that morning's needle mark. He was smiling as he showed it.

Though the family wouldn't comment on his treatment because of privacy concerns and confidentiality agreements, they did say that Diego is showing signs of improvement. They did say the trial treatment will last two years, with Diego and his mother staying at the Ronald McDonald House the whole time.

The separation is, of course, hard on the entire close-knit family.

Diego Soto unwraps leftover presents under the Christmas tree at the Ronald McDonald House on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. The 10-year-old Mexico City native has spent the last eight months at the Ronald McDonald House receiving treatment for a neurological disorder.

"She (Diana) misses her house and her family in Mexico City, but they decided as a team that this is best for Diego,'' the interpreter said. "They want to give him the best care they can. Diego has united the family more than ever before. They have a mission as a family – to do all they can for him and give him all the good memories they can."

Though they can't say much, Diana Soto did say, through the interpreter, that the doctors and family "see improvement."

In the meantime, between doctor and clinic visits, Diego enjoys his time at Ronald McDonald House, playing with staff and other children staying there, or with children of staff who come to visit and play for a few hours during the day. On this day, it was a 5-year-old boy, Kyson, who rode alongside Diego on a bicycle, or just ran around while Diego chased him on his Spider-Man bike.

Diana Soto homeschools Diego at the Ronald McDonald House, and said his favorite subject is English – though the family's English skills are limited. But even with little English, Diego and Kyson played together like old friends.

"He tries to speak to people," said Guiles, who used to be a manager at the Ronald McDonald House. "Even if he doesn't know the words, he is still able to communicate with people. He just has this way about him."

Diego didn't want to talk to us on this day. He was more interested in scooting around and playing with Kyson than talking to any reporter.

"He doesn't speak English but it's amazing how easily he makes friends with people," Jimmerson said. "He comes in my office, and we manage to communicate. He comes in a lot because he likes to play video games on my phone and do crafting stuff. He just brightens the place up."

Despite what he must go through, what he must endure, Diego is but a child – a child whose life is smothered in love and care but tinted with uncertainty.

"He doesn't understand the gravity of it all," Diana Soto said through Quiles. "He wants to walk again, but for now there is no cure. We're just a family looking to help our child."

Diana Soto slows her son, Diego, down long enough to remove a bandage from the 10-year-old's arm on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. The Mexico City native has spent the last eight months at the Ronald McDonald House receiving treatment for a neurological disorder.

The family credits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida for helping them in their time of deep need.

"The place is fabulous and the people, the managers and staff are amazing," Diana Soto said. "They're very caring, very human. We wouldn't be able to do this for Diego without their help."

For information on Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida, go to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida (rmhc-nwfl.org).

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Mexico City child finds home at Pensacola Ronald McDonald House