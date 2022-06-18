Illnois State Police investigating death of 4-month-old boy in southern Illinois

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy in the Perry County town of Pinkneyville.

Pinckneyville police on June 12 had asked state police to investigate serious injuries to the infant, according to a state police release. The child was transfered to a St. Louis hospital where he died.

Results of an autopsy are pending, the release states.

The St. Louis City medical examiner’s office and Pinkneyville police are assisting in the investigaton.

No other details were released.