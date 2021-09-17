Illumina Celebrates International Equal Pay Day

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Illumina

For the second year, the United Nations is celebrating International Equal Pay Day on September 18. This important day highlights global efforts towards achieving equal pay for work of equal value, something that Illumina is deeply committed to.

Research indicates that around the world, women earn less than men for work of equal value, and that this pay gap is even wider for women of color. At Illumina, we firmly believe that no one should be paid differently because of their gender, race, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation or national origin.

We are proud to have confirmed a zero gap in pay in 2020, and we remain committed to global pay equity. Throughout our company, employees are paid equally for the same work. This commitment both aligns with our fair and respectful culture, and enables us to continue attracting the best talent to do their best work and deliver on our mission.

Global pay equity is just one of Illumina’s many ongoing commitments to diversity, inclusion and fairness across the company. It also aligns with our endorsement of the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles, in which we committed to making a difference for gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community.

In 2020, our CEO, Francis deSouza, signed the CEO Action pledge, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Although there is still much work to be done, we are dedicated to fostering a global culture that is equitable and representative of the diverse world we live in.

Learn more about our Diversity, Inclusion and Fairness initiatives in our 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility report.

