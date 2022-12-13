Illumina defends $7.1 billion Grail buy to fend off antitrust regulators

FILE PHOTO: The offices of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc are shown in San Diego, California
Diane Bartz
·2 min read

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc on Tuesday defended its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail Inc , pledging to keep selling its DNA sequencing services to other firms, as it seeks to head off a potential vote by U.S. antitrust regulators to kill the deal.

The Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, filed a complaint in March 2021 to stop Illumina's bid for its former subsidiary Grail. The agency cited concerns that Illumina, the dominant provider of DNA sequencing for multi-cancer early detection tests, might raise prices or refuse to keep selling to rivals of Grail, which is seeking to market a powerful test to diagnose many kinds of cancer from a single blood test.

However, Illumina completed the takeover of Grail in August 2021, without winning regulatory approval from Europe or the United States. In September, the FTC's chief administrative law judge overruled the commissioners' 2021 vote blocking the deal, allowing it to proceed.

Illumina still faces one major U.S hurdle, the possibility that FTC commissioners vote to overrule the judge, which would force Illumina to unwind the acquisition.

In a public FTC hearing and in an effort to defend against such a move, Illumina's advocate, attorney David Marriott, said that Illumina had no reason to stop selling to test producers that compete with Grail. "It would be Illumina shooting itself in the foot," he said.

Marriott also argued that the Grail test will save lives by allowing early detection of cancers. He also pointed to an offer that the company made to sign contracts to supply any of Grail's rivals and a promise not to raise prices.

The FTC's Susan Musser, leading the agency's arguments against the deal, countered that Grail's rivals might have a harder time getting inputs to run their cancer detection tests if the acquisition wins final approval.

"No matter what Illumina does with regard to pricing, supply or support, Grail's rivals have simply no functional alternative," she said. "Grail's rivals must simply take the punch."

The deal still faces headwinds in Europe. In Brussels in early December, EU antitrust regulators proposed measures for Illumina to unwind its acquisition of Grail, three months after blocking the deal on concerns that it would hurt competition. The EU antitrust watchdog is set to issue a final decision in early 2023.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Stock Is On A Two-Month Tear — Is It A Buy As The FDA Mulls Its RSV Shot?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA gives it a speedy review for an older adult RSV vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Australia to reform mobile wallet, cross-border payments

    Australia's central bank wants mobile wallet providers to offer least cost routing options for merchants by the end of 2024, under new regulatory powers set to be granted by the government. In a speech on the payments system, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said merchants should have the option of which mobile wallet service to use rather than being locked in to one system as is often the case now. Wallet providers needed to finalise their plans and share them with the industry so the necessary investments across the payments ecosystem can get under way, said Lowe.

  • India Aims to Harness the Market to Cut Deadly Air Pollution

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in India are being encouraged to sell their crop waste rather than burn it to help accelerate progress on curbing fires that spread a deadly, choking smog across key cities.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherStocks Notch Post-CPI Gain on E

  • NASA to conduct first global water survey from space

    A NASA-led international satellite mission was set for blastoff from Southern California early on Thursday on a major Earth science project to conduct a comprehensive survey of the world's oceans, lakes and rivers for the first time. Dubbed SWOT, short for Surface Water and Ocean Topography, the advanced radar satellite is designed to give scientists an unprecedented view of the life-giving fluid covering 70% of the planet, shedding new light on the mechanics and consequences of climate change. A Falcon 9 rocket, owned and operated by billionaire Elon Musk's commercial launch company SpaceX, was set to liftoff before dawn on Thursday from the Vandenberg U.S. Space Force Base, about 170 miles (275 km) northwest of Los Angeles, to carry SWOT into orbit.

  • Bankman-Fried Accused of Record US Campaign-Finance Violations

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the second biggest Democratic donor in the 2022 election cycle, is charged with violating campaign finance laws, in what could be the biggest infusion of illegal corporate money into US politics in decades.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still

  • Lennar set to report Q4 earnings after Wednesday’s closing bell

    Yahoo Finance Live's Pras Subramanian looks at Lennar shares ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow afternoon.

  • Moderna mRNA vaccine reduced risk of skin cancer relapse: research

    Researchers found the combination of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine and Merck’s Keytruda in melanoma patients reduced the risk of death or relapse of the disease by 44 percent compared to patients just taking Keytruda. The results are the first time that an mRNA vaccine, which uses the same technology as Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines, demonstrated…

  • Stocks Notch Post-CPI Gain on Eve of Fed Decision: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks advanced on Tuesday as investors mulled whether latest data showing prices rose less than forecast last month would prompt the Federal Reserve to alter its aggressive approach to battling inflation.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherStoc

  • 11 Best Low Beta Stocks to Buy

    In this article we are going to share 11 best low beta stocks to buy according to 900+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. You can also check out our recently published article – 12 Safest Stocks to Invest In – on a related topic. Geopolitical tensions, concerns about inflation, and a hawkish Federal Reserve […]

  • The 4 Best Stocks to Capitalize on the Growing Shift to EVs

    The EV boom is finally here. If you want to reap unbelievable gains from the industry's growth in the coming years, keep TSLA, GM, F and BWA on your watchlist.

  • Jury finds Hugo Chavez's ex-nurse guilty of money laundering

    The former nurse of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez has been found guilty of money laundering in connection to bribes paid by a billionaire media mogul to green light lucrative currency transactions when she served as the country's national treasurer. The government’s case relied heavily on the testimony of one of Diaz’s predecessors as Treasurer, Alejandro Andrade, who took the witness stand to testify that the kickback scheme he struck with Gorrin continued under Diaz.

  • Kabul hotel attack ends as three gunmen killed

    STORY: Armed men opened fire on Monday (December 12) inside a hotel in central Kabul.It ended when at least three gunmen were killed by security forces, the Taliban-run administration said.A Taliban spokesman says two foreigners were injured while trying to escape by jumping from the hotel balcony.Kabul's Emergency Hospital reported receiving 21 casualties - 18 injured and three dead on arrival.Videos posted on Twitter by a Kabul journalist and verified by Reuters showed smoke billowing out of one of the floors amid sounds of gunshots. While a person was seen trying to escape the attack by jumping out of a hotel window.Taliban sources said the attack was carried out at Longan Hotel, popular with Chinese nationals. The attack came a day after China's ambassador met the Afghan deputy foreign minister to discuss security-related matters - seeking more attention on the protection of its embassy.The embassy did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Signet CEO explains why jewelry 'does much better than the rest of retail' during tough times

    Although the prospect of a mild recession in 2023 has weighed on many retailers and industries, jewelry is a more resilient category than others, Signet Jewelers (SIG) CEO Gina Drosos said.

  • Outflows soar at crypto exchange Binance, but CEO says it’s ‘business as usual’

    Binance, the crypto exchange formerly rivaled by bankrupt FTX Trading, sees $3 billion in withdrawals in the past 24 hours, but CEO takes it in stride.

  • Tempted to joke about global warming amid a blizzard? Here's what experts say about that.

    Cold, wintry weather might make global warming seem like less of a threat or something to joke about. Here's what experts say about that.

  • A.I., digitization could ‘usher in completely new way’ of treating chronic illnesses: Montai CEO

    Flagship Pioneering and Montai Health CEO Margo Georgiadis sits down with Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the future of health care and how artificial intelligence can play a role in treating chronic diseases.&nbsp;

  • Cisco Systems Inc. has reportedly begun its layoffs

    Cisco Systems Inc. has reportedly begun cutting workers as part of the mass layoff it announced last month. In posts Monday on TheLayoff.com and Blind, purported Cisco workers said the company notified them they were they were being let go. "Impacted by Cisco layoffs!" one company worker said in a post on Blind, a site where people can comment anonymously about their employers.

  • ‘We’re really worried’: US supermarket mega-merger raises mass layoff fears

    Kroger and Albertsons seek deal through FTC but employees say previous merger experience has them deeply concerned

  • Twitter Is Auctioning Off Hundreds Of Office Supplies — Including Chairs And A Coffee Machine — From Its Headquarters

    Several items from the office will be up for bid, including a statue of the iconic blue bird logo and a heavy-duty industrial oven.View Entire Post ›

  • Horizon Therapeutics to be acquired in $28 billion deal, throwing future of Deerfield offices into question

    Biotechnology company Amgen has agreed to pay $27.8 billion to buy Horizon Therapeutics — throwing into question the future of Horizon’s sprawling Deerfield offices. Horizon, which is based in Ireland, sells orphan drugs, which are medications for rare diseases, and drugs to treat rheumatic diseases. Amgen is a large drugmaker based in California. A new Amgen subsidiary will acquire Horizon. ...