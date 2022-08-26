Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.25

The board of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.25 on the 30th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 4.7% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Iluka Resources Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Iluka Resources was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 40.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 119%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was A$0.75, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.50. The dividend has shrunk at around 4.0% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Iluka Resources has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 37% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Iluka Resources Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Iluka Resources (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

