Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Iluka Resources investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.24 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Iluka Resources has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of A$10.03. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

View our latest analysis for Iluka Resources

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Iluka Resources's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Iluka Resources generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 4.4% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Iluka Resources's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Iluka Resources's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 24% per annum for the past five years. Iluka Resources is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Iluka Resources has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Iluka Resources? Iluka Resources has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Iluka Resources that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see.

