IM-1 Moon mission delayed; here’s when SpaceX will try again for liftoff

The second launch in NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program faced a delay, SpaceX announced Tuesday night.

The company stood down from the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket, scheduled for 12:57 a.m. Wednesday at Kennedy Space Center, citing “off-normal methane temperatures.”

The rocket will play an important role in getting the mission underway, as it will carry the Nova-C lunar lander to space.

Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 mission is targeting a soft landing on the Moon’s South Pole.

The lander, named Odysseus, will carry several NASA and commercial payloads.

It will also demonstrate precision landing technologies, and new communication and navigation capabilities.

In coordination with @SpaceX, our IM-1 mission launch is targeted for a multi-day launch window that opens no earlier than 12:57 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 14th from Launch Complex 39A at @NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida.https://t.co/I4rIKcGaTk pic.twitter.com/qxEhicI80h — Intuitive Machines (@Int_Machines) February 5, 2024

NASA said this mission will be an important step for future Artemis missions.

Odysseus is also equipped with a project from students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

“EagleCam” would be the first student-built project to land on the Moon.

The university said it will take a picture of the lander right before it sets down.

SpaceX said liftoff is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15 at 1:05 a.m.

Standing down from tonight’s attempt due to off-nominal methane temperatures prior to stepping into methane load. Now targeting Thursday, February 15 at 1:05 a.m. ET for Falcon 9's launch of the @Int_Machines IM-1 mission from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 14, 2024

SpaceX said after separation, the first stage booster will land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

There’s a good chance you’ll hear a sonic boom several minutes after that happens.

