I'm a 17-year US postal worker who has never witnessed such bad mail delays or heard management admit 'we can't handle volume' until now

Lauren Lee
postal servi
Management and postal workers are left in the dark about delayed mail and packages during the holidays, one worker told Insider. Keith Birmingham/Digital First Media/Pasadena Star-News/Getty Images

  • Chris (not his real name), 41, is a veteran postal worker in Massachusetts who talked to Insider about the extreme delays he's seeing with the mail since the holidays, which were unusually slow.

  • The delay in packages is just one of the many obstacles the US Postal Service faced in the past year, including financial trouble, troubles with mail-in voting, and a pandemic.

  • "I have no reassurance for [customers] either," Chris said. "All I can say is that when we get what they are waiting for, we get it right out to them."

  • In a statement to Insider, a US Postal Service spokesperson said, "Shippers across the board were challenged with airlifts and trucking capacity for moving historic volumes, causing temporary pockets of delays. As is our duty, we accepted all volumes and our employees rose to the occasion to deliver for America." A full statement appears below.

  • Chris, whose identity Insider has verified, spoke anonymously out of concern for losing his position.

  • This is his story, edited for clarity and length, as told to reporter Lauren Lee. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

When I returned to work after Christmas, I heard stories from all my coworkers about how there was very light volume during the Christmas season. 

This has never been the case. In my years at the post office, a 40-hour work week is unheard of during the holidays. Usually the month of December is filled with 60-hour work weeks. 

In previous years, I've worked through 6 a.m. starts and 7 p.m. ending work days. Our goal has always been to get as much out as we can at all times. Even when we had hampers and hampers of Amazon, UPS, and FedEx overflow packages, we got it done. 

Upon my return, I started paying more attention to the packages as they slowly came in. 

Many dated back to the first and second week of December. This includes priority mail.  

Read more: 2020 proved many Americans are unprepared for disasters. Tech executives want to solve the problem with educational apps similar to Duolingo and Headspace.

My local management's hands are tied. My office supervisors and postmasters know very little outside of the same thing they keep being told and relaying the message that "we can't keep up with the volume." They don't have any more information than we do. The packages get sent and just get stuck somewhere in the middle. 

There really is no rhyme or reason behind the delay of mail. 

We haven't limited the workforce, so there's plenty of people to deliver the mail. Previous holiday seasons we kept up with our own volume along with Amazon packages. 

Now, with Amazon creating their own fleet, we have less volume than ever, but we're still being told we can't handle the remaining volume. 

There's no logic behind it. I'm very concerned about the future of this company.

Not once in 17 years have I seen mail delayed or heard our management admit we can't handle volume.

The scary part is customers are noticing.

Customers on my route ask why they're just getting things that they ordered before Christmas. I get messages from friends via social networks asking me what's up with the post office lately because they're expecting overdue packages. I see more and more people acknowledging how long things sent via USPS take to ship and receive.

Recipients are hearing that we can't get the mail to them on time. They're starting to take note of how late their orders for Christmas have come in. They're understandably frustrated. 

Sadly, I have no answers for them. I wish I had more information for my customers and the junior carriers who are worried about their jobs. I have no reassurance for them either. All I can say is that when we get what they are waiting for, we get it right out to them. 

Read more: After a Twitter thread exposed the mistreatment of Black employees at Google, I ended my company's partnership to connect HBCU students with the tech giant. Here's why we decided to pull the plug.

The word of mouth damage is what worries me the most. 

We have always been so reliable. If it becomes known that the USPS orders will take longer than the competition then we could lose more business.  I really hope higher level management can look into it and find solutions quickly. 

This idea and lack of information is unprecedented. We are completely in the dark.

Editor's note: In a statement to Insider, a US Postal Service spokesperson said: "The 2020 Holiday Season was a record for the United States Postal Service with more than a billion packages delivered.  

Shippers across the board were challenged with airlifts and trucking capacity for moving historic volumes, causing temporary pockets of delays. As is our duty, we accepted all volumes and our employees rose to the occasion to deliver for America. This epic volume was also amplified by employee availability challenges and necessary COVID-19 policies designed to keep our employees and our communities safe.

 We echo the thanks of so many of our customers who are saluting our dedicated employees who proudly carried out their duties to the American public. They are to be recognized for their service during the pandemic, an intense election season, and now this record-setting peak season."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • EU citizens banned from using ID cards to enter UK after rising terrorism and crime concerns

    EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter the UK from October because they are so easy to fake they are being widely used by terrorists, criminals and illegal immigrants to enter the country. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents, and instead visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders. It comes amid growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, which have been used by jihadis, rapists, thieves and benefit fraudsters. A Home Office source said: “These documents are some of the most insecure and abused documents seen at the border and we know that they are used by organised crime groups.” Thousands have used them to enter the UK, with Italian and Greek documents most susceptible because they are paper-based, more easily forged, and on sale for £800 on the black market. Albanian Fatmira Tafa was jailed for 14 months last year for using a fake Greek ID to get a kidney transplant that cost the NHS more than £72,000. Islamic State terrorists behind the Paris and Brussels atrocities used “top quality” counterfeit EU ID cards to travel freely around the continent planning their carnage. Najim Laachraoui, one of the Brussels Airport suicide bombers who killed 32, had an ID card from a counterfeit documents factory. The EU border agency Frontex said more than 7,000 people were detected trying to enter the bloc using fraudulent documents in 2016 – with most found trying to get into the UK. Albanian and Ukrainian nationals using fake Italian and Greek ID cards are the main offenders caught at UK borders. “Smugglers frequently provide migrants with fraudulent travel and identity documents as a part of their 'services',” Frontex said in its annual report. “Both the quantity and the quality of the fraudulent documents circulating in the EU have improved over recent years. The sustained demand has prompted counterfeiters to increase their output and has also prompted the creation of new print shops.” Europol, the European police agency, has warned that document fraud is one of the most common criminal activities linked to illegal immigration.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in pro-Trump riot

    The 42-year-old officer, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, was injured while "physically engaging with protesters."

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Georgia official: No evidence of irregularities

    Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting system implementation manager and a Republican, says there was 'no evidence of any irregularities' in Tuesday's Senate runoff election. (Jan. 6)

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Capitol Police Officer Dies after Riot, Federal Murder Probe to Be Opened

    A Capitol police officer died on Thursday after he was reportedly hit in the head with a fire extinguisher while confronting a pro-Trump mob that stormed Congress during the Electoral College certification.Lawmakers had to be evacuated from the Capitol on Wednesday after President Trump incited thousands of supporters to march to the building. The mob overwhelmed police and breached the Capitol, and dozens of officers were injured trying to control the melee. One rioter was shot and killed by police.Officer Brian D. Sicknick "was responding to the riots…and was injured while physically engaging with protesters," the Capitol Police said in a statement. "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."Prosecutors in the U.S. attorneys office plan to open a murder investigation into Sicknick's death."Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue," Sicknick's family said in a statement to reporters.> Stunning >> MULTITUDE of officers line the front of the Capitol in silence, honoring fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick… Rest In Peacebreaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/swKVbSKcQe> > -- Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 8, 2021Police officers lined up outside the Capitol late Thursday evening to pay tribute after news of Sicknick's death broke. Sicknick, who joined the force in 2008, is only the fourth Capitol Police member to die on duty since the force's founding over 200 years ago.Capitol Police chief Steven Sund will resign effective January 16, after police union head Gus Papathanasiou called for "change at the top." Papathanasiou said officers were "frustrated and demoralized" with a lack of leadership in confronting the mob, and blamed the breach on poor planning by senior officers."Not one Member of Congress or their staff was injured. Our officers did their jobs. Our leadership did not," Papathanasiou said. "Our Law Enforcement partners that assisted us were remarkable.”Meanwhile, senior Trump administration officials are resigning following the riots, including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Congressional Democrats are calling to impeach the president or to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

  • Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed Thursday in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Pakistan court adjourns, no ruling on freeing Pearl's killer

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court adjourned on Thursday without deciding whether to free the man convicted and later acquitted of the 2002 murder of a American journalist Daniel Pearl. The key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, remains in custody while his lawyer has petitioned the top court to free him in keeping with another court’s ruling last month that ordered his release. Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week.

  • Joe Biden could send a message to Black Americans with this reparations bill

    Experts say the H.R. 40 reparations bill could be an early test for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • Some U.S. Capitol rioters fired after internet detectives identify them

    Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol were fired from their jobs on Thursday after internet sleuths publicized their identities. The District of Columbia police department released https://mpdc.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mpdc/publication/attachments/POIs%20of%20Interest_1.7.21.pdf photos of people in Wednesday's melee and potential charges against them. The FBI also asked the public to help it identify rioters, a call that drew ribbing on social media in light of the prolific coverage of the event.

  • Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming Capitol building could face criminal charges

    A newly elected lawmaker from West Virginia is facing calls to resign and could be imprisoned after filming himself storming the US Capitol building and whipping up the angry mob with chants of “freedom” Derrick Evans, who was sworn into West Virginia’s House of delegates last month, wore a black helmet as he forced his way into the building among a crush of rioters, live streaming the whole episode on the internet. In the now-deleted video, Evans can be heard encouraging people to push into the building, shouting: “They’re in! They’re in! They’re in!” when the doors were finally breached. Referring to himself in third person, he then shouts: “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” Other footage shows him warning people not to vandalise anything, as he wandered around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic's founding.

  • Breonna Taylor: Timeline of black deaths caused by police

    A look back at the killings of black Americans since the emergence of Black Lives Matter.