I'm 21 and live in a 72-square-foot NYC apartment that costs $1,345 a month. Here's what a day in my life looks like.

Via Hendrix
·8 min read
apartment
I live in a 72-square-foot apartment in the West Village for $1,345 a month. Liv Hendrix for Insider

  • I live in a 72-square-foot apartment in New York City's West Village for $1,345 a month.

  • My microstudio has no real kitchen or closet, and I sleep on a futon bed that serves as my couch.

  • I love being able to live on my own after college even though some basic tasks can be difficult.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

I had dreamed of moving from my small town in Tennessee to New York City ever since I visited the Big Apple when I was 4 years old. Unfortunately, I didn't quite grasp how expensive it is to live there until I was much older.

A lot of people live with roommates or move to boroughs other than Manhattan, like Brooklyn or Queens, to save money. But I wanted to be in the center of the action and live alone.

I found my solution on the internet: a micro-studio apartment. In NYC, these spaces are often between 50 and 100 square feet and make living alone somewhat affordable.

I found my 72-square-foot apartment in the West Village for $1,345 a month. It's in my favorite part of the city, has a fire escape, and the perfect amount of space for a 21-year-old college graduate.

Here's what a day of my life is like in this tiny space:

As soon as I wake up, I turn my bed back into my couch

I sleep on a futon bed, so when I wake up, I put my pillow and comforter under the frame and turn my bed back into a couch. This is annoying to do when I first wake up, but it certainly forces me to get out of bed.

I briefly considered putting a twin-size mattress in my lofted storage area instead, but I'm not positive it can support my weight and terrified to roll off in the night.

Then I work on using my space to make fresh coffee and breakfast

My tiny space does not mean I sacrifice my coffee.

I stand on top of my fridge to reach the coffee beans and get my electric water heater and bean grinder out from under my sink, since there's no room for it on the counter.

kitchen+bathroomdoor
My kitchen consists of a sink and my appliances. Via Hendrix for Insider

After I make my coffee, I put all the tools and ingredients away so I have room on the counter to make breakfast.

For breakfast, I usually cook eggs on my hot plate while I make toast in my toaster-oven-air-fryer combo.

After breakfast, I have to do all of my dishes immediately, or my sink won't fit anything else.

Picking out my outfit can be challenging since my clothes are stored throughout the apartment

Picking out my outfit requires a few stops around my studio.

I keep my pajamas, underwear, bras, socks, bathing suits, and accessories in bins underneath my two-bar garment rack.

My clothes are color-coded, and all of my black and white clothes are on the rack facing the wall, so I have to dig a bit to see what's back there.

closet
I keep most of my clothes on a rack. Via Hendrix for Insider

Some of my shoes and purses are displayed on the wall, which gives me extra storage and turns them into decor.

When it comes to laundry, I pay to have it washed, dried, and folded, since I don't have a washer or dryer.

My hamper is in the storage loft above my kitchen. When I need to put clothes in it, I either try throwing them in the hamper (and always miss) or climb on top of my counter so I can reach.

loftarea
I keep my hamper in the storage loft above my kitchen area. Via Hendrix for Insider

Living in my studio is mostly me climbing onto surfaces that are probably not meant to be climbed on. Every small task is now a bit of a challenge to complete.

I do my skin-care routine in my bathroom, but I put on my makeup in the main area so I have more space

Like with everything else I do in this apartment, my skin-care routine takes longer than it would in a larger space. My bathroom sink is super small, and I have no counter space in there, so it can be a process to wash my face.

I do my makeup in my main living area and place my products on the kitchen counter while using the mirror by my front door.

aerialview
I do my makeup routine in my main living area. Via Hendrix for Insider

I occasionally have to peek in my bathroom to see my look in better light, but for the most part, this works well.

During the day, I can easily walk to the park and enjoy the fresh air

After this, depending on what my schedule looks like, I am usually out and about for most of the day.

When the weather is nice, I love sitting in Washington Square Park, which is so close to my apartment that it feels like my backyard. I love living near so many amazing restaurants, too.

fireescapeview
I love the views from my fire escape. Via Hendrix for Insider

My fire escape also has killer views of the West Village, so it's nice to pop out there sometimes.

It's challenging to make dinner and have guests over, but I make it work with a microwave and floor pillows

Preparing too many elements that have to be cooked in the same appliance can turn making dinner into a challenging and lengthy process.

I usually air-fry a vegetable and make pasta or a protein with my hot plate. Sometimes, I microwave a Trader Joe's meal, make a salad, or eat a light snack like fruit or cheese and crackers.

On some nights, I have my two friends who live downstairs over, but we mostly go to their space, which is bigger. When I do host guests, about three people can comfortably fit on my couch, and I keep two floor pillows under the futon for people to sit on the floor.

If it starts to feel crowded in my apartment, we hit the park or the streets of NYC.

Otherwise, I will usually have a virtual movie night with my best friend from back home. I don't have a TV, so I will play a movie on my computer and prop it up on the table beside my couch.

Taking a shower can be frustrating because the floor always gets wet

My entire bathroom is the shower, which is sometimes nice and sometimes the worst.

I usually end the day with a shower so my floor has time to dry overnight. If I shower in the morning, my bathroom floor is wet until midafternoon.

Bathroom
My shower is basically my entire bathroom. Via Hendrix for Insider

A perk, though, is that I can easily brush my teeth and do my skin-care routine in the shower at night. I can also use my mirror while brushing my hair in the shower.

When I play music in there, the entire room becomes an echo-y speaker, making for great shower concerts. I also have a little mat outside the bathroom so that no water gets in my apartment.

I expected to hate the shower-bathroom combo, but now I kind of love it.

The noise of the city can be annoying when I'm trying to go to sleep, so I play music or use earplugs

When it gets close to bedtime, I always plug in my air conditioner, as it is a great buffer for all the street noise. I also play some music. If the noise gets really bad, I use earplugs.

I finish my evening by taking melatonin to help me sleep, putting rain sounds on my speaker, and pulling my futon back into a bed.

Overall, I like my microstudio, and it's come with a few perks

At the end of the day, this is by no means the perfect apartment. Someday, I would love to have a living room for parties, a full fridge, a closet, more counter space, and so much more.

But the small space has its perks. I've learned what items I value enough to be a part of my space and how crucial decor can be in making an apartment feel like a home.

Plus, this apartment has allowed me to live in the center of NYC, which was a priority for me. The city is always experienced outside anyway, so I don't mind having my small and cozy place to return to.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • No, We are Not Okay After Seeing New Photos of Bennifer's Dinner Date PDA

    The pair were photographed looking very close following weeks of rumors regarding their rekindled romance.

  • Bebe Rexha Just Showed Off Her Toned Booty Lounging Poolside In A Thong Bikini On IG

    She fires up her glutes with weighted hip thrusts.

  • Dad hilariously narrates toddler son’s car seat escape act: ‘This is adorable and terrifying’

    TikTok can't get enough of this mischievous toddler and his hilarious dad!

  • 'The Office' Star Ellie Kemper Is Being Blasted as a ‘KKK Princess’ — Here’s Why

    Ellie Kemper, best known for her quirky roles on The Office and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — the latter of which stars Kemper as Kimmy, a religious cult escapee who starts anew in New York City — may actually have been involved with a creepy religious organization in her youth not so unlike her on-screen […]

  • Pizza Hut brings back '90s pie 'The Edge,' in bid for customer nostalgia

    Pizza Hut re-introduces The Edge as part of its new campaign to bring back "nostalgic feels to customers."

  • ‘Diet weed’ is taking over — here’s what experts say you need to know

    Nicknamed “diet weed” by those who use it, Delta-8 THC looks and smells like the real thing, except without side effects like paranoia. Here's why it has experts concerned.

  • Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Got *Real* Cozy On A Dinner Date

    New photos show that the couple is going strong. 👀

  • Trump's back. Here's what his re-entry means for 2024.

    His return to the electoral battlefield this weekend is the kickoff for a summer of rally stops designed to keep his base engaged for the midterms — and any possible comeback bid.

  • After Dramatic Walkout, a New Fight Looms Over Voting Rights in Texas

    AUSTIN, Texas — The battle among Texas lawmakers over a bill that would impose some of the strictest limits in the nation on voting access escalated Monday as Democrats and Republicans vowed that they would not back down over a highly charged issue that has galvanized both parties. Stung by the last-minute setback for one of the GOP’s top legislative priorities, after Democrats killed the measure with a dramatic walkout Sunday night, Gov. Greg Abbott suggested he would withhold pay from lawmakers because of their failure to pass the bill. “No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities,” Abbott, a Republican who strongly supported the bill, wrote on Twitter as he pledged to veto the section of the budget that funds the legislative branch. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times GOP leaders said they would revive their efforts in a special session of the Legislature. The bill’s chief architect in the State House of Representatives, Briscoe Cain, said the walkout may enable Republicans to craft a measure even more to their liking. “At the end of the day, this turned out to be a good thing,” said Cain, who chairs the House Elections Committee. “We’ll come back with better legislation and more time for it. Special sessions are focused.” Democrats were resolute in their opposition, promising to redouble their efforts to keep a new bill from becoming law. “This is Texas, this is the Alamo,” Rep. John H. Bucy III said at an afternoon news conference Monday. “We will do everything we can to stop voter suppression.’’ Despite the Democrats’ success Sunday night, Republicans control both chambers of the legislature, and would be favored to pass a voting bill in a special session. Abbott has not said when he would reconvene the Legislature; he can do so as early as Tuesday, but may wait until late summer when he had planned to recall lawmakers anyway to manage redistricting. No matter when they take up the bill again, they will have to introduce it from scratch and restart a process that could take weeks — though they could start with the provisions in the bill that died Sunday night or even propose one with more severe restrictions. Matt Krause, a conservative Republican from Fort Worth, described himself as “disappointed and frustrated” by the walkout. But he said he believed the bill will ultimately pass, if not in the next special session, then in another after that. “It’s going to be heavily debated and contested,” he said. “But at the end of the day, during a special session, I think we’ll get it done.” He and other Republicans expressed irritation that the walkout had killed not just the voting bill but several others that were important to the caucus, including bail reform. The failure to pass the bill was a striking blow to Republicans and one of the few setbacks they have suffered nationally in a monthslong push to restrict voting in states they control. GOP-controlled legislatures, aligning themselves with former President Donald Trump’s baseless fraud claims, have passed new laws in Georgia, Florida and Iowa with expansive restrictions. The Texas bill was viewed by many Democrats and voting rights groups as perhaps the harshest of all; among other provisions, it would have banned both drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting; imposed new restrictions on absentee voting; granted broad new autonomy and authority to partisan poll watchers; and increased punishments for mistakes or offenses by election officials. President Joe Biden denounced the bill over the weekend, calling it “an assault on democracy,” and urged lawmakers to pass two Democratic voting bills that have been stalled in Congress — a theme that Texas Democrats picked up at their news conference Monday. “I’m asking Joe Biden, you need to help Texas,” said Rep. Michelle Beckley, a member of the House Elections Committee who consistently opposed the Republican bill. “We have done everything we can. The Democratic senators, you need to pass the voter bills.’’ Republicans in Texas and in other states that have passed new voting laws have defended them on the grounds that they will improve “election security,” even though the results of the last election have been confirmed by multiple audits, lawsuits and court decisions. Democrats stymied the bill late Sunday night by secretly orchestrating a walkout in the House of Representatives that denied the chamber a quorum. As the midnight deadline approached for passing legislation, and with more than five dozen Democrats missing, Republican leaders in the House acknowledged they lacked the required number of lawmakers to conduct a legal vote, and adjourned the proceedings. Despite the vows to revive the measure in a special session, Republicans were clearly taken aback by their failure. They accused Democrats of an abdication of governing by walking out — “it shuts down the business of the House,’’ said Krause — but also engaged in some finger-pointing in their own caucus. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick chided House Republicans for mismanaging the calendar as the deadline approached. “You can’t take two days off with five days to go,” Patrick said after the walkout. “You put yourself in a box where you’re up against a deadline and I can’t even blame it on the other party for walking out.” Patrick oversees the state Senate, which passed the bill early Sunday morning after an all-night session. Shortly after the House adjourned Sunday evening, Democrats gathered at a predominantly Black church 2 miles from the Capitol and depicted the walkout as a last resort once Republicans made clear to them they would cut off debate in order to pass the bill by midnight. “We had no choice but to take extraordinary measures to protect our constituents and their right to vote,” said Chris Turner, a state representative who is the party’s caucus chair in the House. The selection of the church as the place to deliver their remarks was an intentional nod to provisions Democrats considered among the most egregious in the bill — those that targeted voters of color. Gene Wu, a House member from Houston, joined other Democrats in ridiculing Abbott’s threat to vetoing funding for the Legislature, writing on Twitter that it would punish “working class office staff, maintenance, and other support services because he didn’t get every single one of his demands.” Discussions about a potential walkout began as early as April, Democrats said, and gained traction as the May 30 deadline for passing bills approached. Seeing the voting bill as likely to be one of the final battles, and one rooted in a long history of voter suppression tactics in Texas, Democratic leadership began to explore all options that could halt its march. The discussions about walking out, according to Trey Martinez Fischer, a Democratic representative, were organized on a personal level, similar to whipping a vote. “Erasing a quorum, you just don’t just say it and it happens,” Martinez Fischer said early Monday morning, after the House had adjourned. “It takes a lot of conversations, lots of meetings, lots of discussions.” Through most of May, the House caucus remained split on the idea of walking out, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions among Democrats. But in the final weeks, Republicans angered Democrats by working behind closed doors to finalize the bill in what is known as a conference committee, leaving Democrats who were also on the committee in the dark and denying them input into the final legislation. That led to a change of attitudes in the Democratic caucus. Rep. Terry Canales publicly excoriated Republicans when the bill was released. “The House Democrat Conferees have NOT even seen a Legislative Counsel Draft!” Canales said on Twitter. “This is egregious!” The bill contained some new provisions that particularly enraged Democrats, including one limiting early voting on Sunday to the hours of 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., effectively limiting the traditional “Souls to the Polls” tradition in the Black church. Lawmakers in the party’s Black Caucus and Hispanic Caucus held a meeting, known as the “Black and Brown Summit” Sunday afternoon, according to an invitation to the meeting obtained by The New York Times. The hosts wanted to discuss “legislation that disproportionately impacts Black and brown communities.” “As the behavior became a little bit more nefarious, we realized that we needed to start expanding our options,” Martinez Fischer said. “So I would say the discussions about breaking quorum only intensified within the last 48 hours.” With a late-night debate scheduled for the voting bill, Democrats still clung to a hope that they would be able to run out the clock with lengthy debate. More than 30 Democrats in the House were prepared to speak against the bill, which would make passage by a midnight deadline difficult. But when House Republicans moved to limit debate, Democrats saw walking out as their only option. Responding to a text message from Turner, all but five of 67 had left the House chamber when Republicans tried to move the bill toward passage. Some Republicans said they weren’t completely surprised by the action. “There were whispers of it yesterday,” Rep. Travis Clardy of Nacogdoches said early Monday morning. “I really didn’t think they would. I didn’t think they needed to.” “You come here to work,” he added. “You don’t come here to leave and not finish the job.” Two previous efforts to break legislative quorums in the Texas Legislature were rich in political theatrics and generated national headlines. In 1979, when state politics was still dominated by Democrats, 11 Democratic state senators dubbed “the Killer Bees” — purportedly because of their unpredictability — hid out for days in an Austin apartment to block passage of a bill that would have created a dual primary system, including a presidential primary and a traditional down-ballot primary. In 2003, the year that Republicans seized control of the House of Representatives, more than 50 Democratic House members fled to Ardmore, Oklahoma, to protest a Republican redistricting plan. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Woman accuses husband of cheating after seeing suspicious messages: 'Throw the whole boy out'

    A TikTok user shared a number of suspicious things her husband had allegedly done.

  • College student vanishes on Hawaii camping trip as Nebraska family holds out hope

    His family said they last heard from him two weeks ago.

  • This Peanuts Strip Offers a Window Into Ronald Reagan’s Changing Views on Abortion

    "You touched a nerve with your strip the other day," Reagan wrote to cartoonist Charles Schulz

  • EXCLUSIVE: Witness says attacker 'had a deathtrap' on SFPD officer

    "Some people are not safe for society:" The man who attacked her allegedly said the day before he "specializes in killing Asian people." His criminal record shows he has assaulted officers before, in other parts of California. This attack happened in Chinatown.

  • How the World Ran Out of Everything

    In the story of how the modern world was constructed, Toyota stands out as the mastermind of a monumental advance in industrial efficiency. The Japanese automaker pioneered so-called Just In Time manufacturing, in which parts are delivered to factories right as they are required, minimizing the need to stockpile them. Over the past half-century, this approach has captivated global business in industries far beyond autos. From fashion to food processing to pharmaceuticals, companies have embraced Just In Time to stay nimble, allowing them to adapt to changing market demands, while cutting costs. But the tumultuous events of the past year have challenged the merits of paring inventories, while reinvigorating concerns that some industries have gone too far, leaving them vulnerable to disruption. As the pandemic has hampered factory operations and sown chaos in global shipping, many economies around the world have been bedeviled by shortages of a vast range of goods — from electronics to lumber to clothing. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In a time of extraordinary upheaval in the global economy, Just In Time is running late. “It’s sort of like supply chain run amok,” said Willy C. Shih, an international trade expert at Harvard Business School. “In a race to get to the lowest cost, I have concentrated my risk. We are at the logical conclusion of all that.” The most prominent manifestation of too much reliance on Just in Time is found in the very industry that invented it: Automakers have been crippled by a shortage of computer chips — vital car components produced mostly in Asia. Without enough chips on hand, auto factories from India to the United States to Brazil have been forced to halt assembly lines. But the breadth and persistence of the shortages reveal the extent to which the Just in Time idea has come to dominate commercial life. This helps explain why Nike and other apparel brands struggle to stock retail outlets with their wares. It’s one of the reasons construction companies are having trouble purchasing paints and sealants. It was a principal contributor to the tragic shortages of personal protective equipment early in the pandemic, which left frontline medical workers without adequate gear. Just In Time has amounted to no less than a revolution in the business world. By keeping inventories thin, major retailers have been able to use more of their space to display a wider array of goods. Just In Time has enabled manufacturers to customize their wares. And lean production has significantly cut costs while allowing companies to pivot quickly to new products. These virtues have added value to companies, spurred innovation and promoted trade, ensuring that Just In Time will retain its force long after the current crisis abates. The approach has also enriched shareholders by generating savings that companies have distributed in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Still, the shortages raise questions about whether some companies have been too aggressive in harvesting savings by slashing inventory, leaving them unprepared for whatever trouble inevitably emerges. “It’s the investments that they don’t make,” said William Lazonick, an economist at the University of Massachusetts. Intel, the American chipmaker, has outlined plans to spend $20 billion to erect new plants in Arizona. But that is less than the $26 billion that Intel spent on share buybacks in 2018 and 2019 — money the company could have used to expand capacity, Lazonick said. Some experts assume that the crisis will change the way companies operate, prompting some to stockpile more inventory and forge relationships with extra suppliers as a hedge against problems. But others are dubious, assuming that — same as after past crises — the pursuit of cost savings will again trump other considerations. Chaos on the Seas The shortages in the world economy stem from factors beyond lean inventories. The spread of COVID-19 has sidelined port workers and truck drivers, impeding the unloading and distribution of goods made at factories in Asia and arriving by ship to North America and Europe. The pandemic has slowed sawmill operations, causing a shortage of lumber that has stymied home building in the United States. Winter storms that shut down petrochemical plants in the Gulf of Mexico have left key products in short supply. Andrew Romano, who runs sales at a chemical company outside Philadelphia, has grown accustomed to telling customers they must wait on their orders. “You have a confluence of forces,” he said. “It just ripples through the supply.” Dramatic increases in demand made pet food scarce and Grape-Nuts cereal all but disappear from American store shelves for a time. Some companies were especially exposed to such forces given that they were already running lean as the crisis began. And many businesses have combined a dedication to Just In Time with a reliance on suppliers in low-wage countries like China and India, making any disruption to global shipping an immediate problem. That has amplified the damage when something goes awry — as when an enormous vessel lodged in the Suez Canal this year, closing the primary channel linking Europe and Asia. “People adopted that kind of lean mentality, and then they applied it to supply chains with the assumption that they would have low-cost and reliable shipping,” said Shih, the Harvard Business School trade expert. “Then, you have some shocks to the system.” An Idea That Went ‘Way Too Far’ Just In Time was itself an adaptation to turmoil, as Japan mobilized to recover from the devastation of World War II. Densely populated and lacking in natural resources, Japan sought to conserve land and limit waste. Toyota eschewed warehousing, while choreographing production with suppliers to ensure that parts arrived when needed. By the 1980s, companies around the globe were emulating Toyota’s production system. Management experts promoted Just In Time as a way to boost profits. “Companies that run successful lean programs not only save money in warehouse operations but enjoy more flexibility,” declared a 2010 McKinsey presentation for the pharmaceutical industry. It promised savings of up to 50% on warehousing if clients embraced its “lean and mean” approach to supply chains. Such claims have panned out. Still, one of the authors of that presentation, Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner based in Germany, now says the corporate world exceeded prudence. “We went way too far,” Alicke said. “The way that inventory is evaluated will change after the crisis.” Many companies acted as if manufacturing and shipping were devoid of mishaps, Alicke added, while failing to account for trouble in their business plans. “There’s no kind of disruption risk term in there,” he said. Experts say that omission represents a logical response from management to the incentives at play. Investors reward companies that produce growth in their return on assets. Limiting goods in warehouses improves that ratio. “To the extent you can keep reducing inventory, your books look good,” said ManMohan S. Sodhi, a supply chain expert at the City, University of London Business School. From 1981 to 2000, American companies reduced their inventories by an average of 2% a year, according to one study. These savings helped finance another shareholder-enriching trend — the growth of share buybacks. In the decade leading up to the pandemic, American companies spent more than $6 trillion to buy their own shares, roughly tripling their purchases, according to a study by the Bank for International Settlements. Companies in Japan, Britain, France, Canada and China increased their buybacks fourfold, though their purchases were a fraction of their American counterparts. Repurchasing stock reduces the number of shares in circulation, lifting their value. But the benefits for investors and executives, whose pay packages include hefty allocations of stock, have come at the expense of whatever the company might have otherwise done with its money — investing to expand capacity, or stockpiling parts. These costs became conspicuous during the first wave of the pandemic, when major economies including the United States discovered that they lacked capacity to quickly make ventilators. “When you need a ventilator, you need a ventilator,” Sodhi said. “You can’t say, ‘Well, my stock price is high.’ ” When the pandemic began, car manufacturers slashed orders for chips on the expectation that demand for cars would plunge. By the time they realized that demand was reviving, it was too late: Ramping up production of computer chips requires months. “The impact to production will get worse before it gets better,” said Jim Farley, chief executive of Ford, which has long embraced lean manufacturing, speaking to stock analysts on April 28. The company said the shortages would probably derail half of its production through June. The automaker least affected by the shortage is Toyota. From the inception of Just in Time, Toyota relied on suppliers clustered close to its base in Japan, making the company less susceptible to events far away. ‘It All Cascades’ In Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Romano is literally waiting for his ship to come in. He is vice president of sales at Van Horn, Metz & Co., which buys chemicals from suppliers around the world and sells them to factories that make paint, ink and other industrial products. In normal times, the company is behind in filling perhaps 1% of its customers’ orders. On a recent morning, it could not complete a tenth of its orders because it was waiting for supplies to arrive. The company could not secure enough of a specialized resin that it sells to manufacturers that make construction materials. The American supplier of the resin was itself lacking one element that it purchases from a petrochemical plant in China. One of Romano’s regular customers, a paint manufacturer, was holding off on ordering chemicals because it could not locate enough of the metal cans it uses to ship its finished product. “It all cascades,” Romano said. “It’s just a mess.” No pandemic was required to reveal the risks of overreliance on Just In Time combined with global supply chains. Experts have warned about the consequences for decades. In 1999, an earthquake shook Taiwan, shutting down computer chip manufacturing. The earthquake and tsunami that shattered Japan in 2011 shut down factories and impeded shipping, generating shortages of auto parts and computer chips. Floods in Thailand the same year decimated production of computer hard drives. Each disaster prompted talk that companies needed to boost their inventories and diversify their suppliers. Each time, multinational companies carried on. The same consultants who promoted the virtues of lean inventories now evangelize about supply chain resilience — the buzzword of the moment. Simply expanding warehouses may not provide the fix, said Richard Lebovitz, president of LeanDNA, a supply chain consultant based in Austin, Texas. Product lines are increasingly customized. “The ability to predict what inventory you should keep is harder and harder,” he said. Ultimately, business is likely to further its embrace of lean for the simple reason that it has yielded profits. “The real question is, ‘Are we going to stop chasing low cost as the sole criteria for business judgment?’” said Shih, from Harvard Business School. “I’m skeptical of that. Consumers won’t pay for resilience when they are not in crisis.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Paulina Porizkova, 56, Showed Off Her Seriously Sculpted Abs in a New String Bikini Pic

    She started working out in her 40s.

  • If you're upset with Naomi Osaka for withdrawing from the French Open, you haven't been listening

    Osaka has been telling us for years about her struggles. But some people — frequently the same people who dislike athletes taking stands in the first place — don't want to hear it.

  • 25 Beautiful Photos of Princess Diana at Home

    The Princess of Wales may have had a packed royal schedule, but she still spent plenty of time with her family at home. Scroll through these stunning photos of Princess Diana at home to reminisce. Princess Diana and Prince Charles situate themselves for a picture at home in Kensington Palace.

  • If You See This at a Barbecue, Don't Eat It, USDA Says in New Warning

    Summer has unofficially begun now that Memorial Day weekend is here. And though many parts of the country have experienced a dreary holiday weekend thus far, the temperature is finally heating up and the sun is coming out in many areas across the U.S., so that barbecue you've been waiting on can finally happen. However, there is one thing you need to know before you chomp down on that corn on the cob. Ahead of Memorial Day, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a warning to everyone who's firing up the grill this weekend. "Memorial Day marks the beginning of warmer weather and summer fun. Don't let foodborne illness ruin the cookout," Sandra Eskin, USDA's Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety, said in a statement. According to the USDA, there's one thing in particular they're warning you not to eat if you see it at a barbecue. Read on to find out what to steer clear of. Don't eat perishable food that's been out for more than an hour. One of the staples of Memorial Day weekend is a smorgasbord of hamburgers, hot dogs, pasta salads, fruits, and veggies and dips. But the new USDA warning notes that if the temperature has risen above a certain level at your barbecue, there's an expiration time on how long it's safe to eat those foods—and it's much earlier than you think."When the temperature outside rises above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, perishable food such as meat and poultry, dips and cold salads, or cut fruits and vegetables are only safe to sit out on the table for one hour," the USDA warns. "After one hour, harmful bacteria, which can cause foodborne illness, may start to grow." So, you may want to think twice before grabbing that second hot dog if you're not so sure when it came off the grill.RELATED: This Beloved Summer Food Is Disappearing From Stores and Restaurants. A recent USDA survey found that most people do not follow this guidance. According to a Sept. 2020 USDA survey on food safety, 66 percent of people said they do not keep their cooked food—like grilled chicken, hamburgers, corn, and hot dogs—warm after they take it off the grill. And that means bacteria that causes foodborne illness could be brewing. The USDA says you need to keep hot perishable foods "warm (above 140 degrees Fahrenheit) until they're eaten or refrigerate leftovers within one hour."The same survey found that nearly 85 percent of people also don't keep cold food on ice when they serve it. According to the USDA, you should "keep cold foods at an internal temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below by keeping food on ice or refrigerated until ready to serve." Eating leftovers after a certain number of days can also make you sick. If you save any leftovers from your Memorial Day barbecue, you should also know that those have an expiration date, the USDA warns. According to the agency, "if ground beef is refrigerated promptly after cooking (within 2 hours; 1 hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit), it can be safely refrigerated for about 3 or 4 days." And the same rule applies to chicken.According to the agency, "refrigeration slows but does not stop bacterial growth. USDA recommends using cooked leftovers within three to four days."The USDA explains that there are two different families of bacteria: spoilage bacteria (which cause food to "deteriorate and develop unpleasant odors, tastes, and textures") and pathogenic bacteria (which cause foodborne illness). While your nose will tell you not to consume anything in the former category, those in the latter "do not generally affect the taste, smell, or appearance of a food," which makes it harder to know your food has gone bad. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Even your pasta salad has a pretty quick shelf life. Cooked meats aren't the only barbecue leftovers you have to worry about. It's also possible to get food poisoning from a cooked pasta salad that's been stored in the fridge for days, as Anukriti Mathur, a biotechnology researcher at Australian National University, told Science Alert. A 2005 case study published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology found that five children in one family got sick from eating four-day-old pasta salad. It was prepared on a Friday, taken to a picnic on Saturday, and then stored in the fridge until the kids ate it for dinner Monday evening. Sadly, one of the children—the youngest—died as a result.The issue at hand is the bacteria called Bacillus cereus, which can grow on starches. "It is important to note that B. cereus can cause severe and deadly conditions, such as sepsis, in immunocompromised people, infants, the elderly, and pregnant women," Mathur told Science Alert. "[Most] affected individuals get better over time without any treatment. These individuals do not go see a doctor to receive a diagnosis," which is why they are under reported.RELATED: This Food Is Linked to the Most Illness Outbreaks in the U.S., Data Shows.

  • Obama says GOP backlash to first Black president reflects 'the history of America'

    44th president’s wide-ranging interview with Ezra Klein touches on polarisation and ‘teachable moments’

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’