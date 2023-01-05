I'm 27 and live in a tiny-home community in a national forest. Here are 4 of the best and 2 of the worst parts.

There are a ton of perks to living in a tiny-home community but there are a few drawbacks. Erica Allen

I live in a tiny-home community surrounded by people who are always open to helping one another.

There's a free exchange area, book-reading set up, community fire pit, and dog park.

Although we're located on a beautiful mountaintop, it's a long drive to get groceries.

We get our use out of the community dog park.

Our husky is a big fan of the community dog park. Erica Allen

One of the best parts about living in our tiny-home community is the dog park for the neighborhood pups to play and socialize in.

We each contribute various toys so all the dogs have something new and fun to choose from.

It's a great space to enjoy the outdoors and allow your dog to get the exercise it needs. As the owner of a rescued husky, I'm grateful for the space.

Our neighbors know sharing is caring.

There are plenty of areas to connect with our neighbors. Erica Allen

I think being among others who understand tiny-house living solidifies the community aspect and encourages friendly relationships with our neighbors.

We connect through fire-pit hangouts, dog-park play dates, the common reading area, and the free community exchange where we trade various goods.

I'm comforted knowing there are others we can rely on and that we have an ecosystem of generosity as we share the land.

We don't have to deal with the legalities of living in a mobile tiny home.

Our tiny homes stay in one place. Erica Allen

In my experience, tiny-house living is accompanied by many legal gray areas. One reason why we chose this community was that it's legal to park your tiny house here and live in it full-time.

The area was previously an RV park so all the proper electric, water, and sewer hookups were set up.

As zoning laws progress, more opportunities for legal tiny-house parking are becoming available across the country. We're happy we were able to find one that currently exists.

We can completely customize our backyard.

We have the freedom to make the backyard space our hang-out area. Erica Allen

The lot we're renting also has yard space we can customize.

Since moving here, we've built a deck with furniture, brought in a fire pit, hung solar-powered string lights, and filled the entire space with gravel to help cover what was once a mixture of dirt and mud.

We want to add a picnic table for dinnertime, get plants to liven the area up, and install turf to play on with our dog.

On the other hand, our community is also a tourist destination.

Tourists come to see the snow-filled area in the winter. Erica Allen

Our tiny home is surrounded by tall pines and winter snow so people travel from the nearby palm tree-filled beach town to experience the drastically different environment. Our community is also nestled behind a frequented restaurant, which allows travelers to walk through or slowly drive past our row of houses.

It can feel awkward at times but I know they're just curious about it all and they usually spark up a conversation.

Even though we run into tourists, it's cool to live in a place people want to visit or even spend a night or two in at one of the tiny short-term rentals.

We're secluded in the mountains so most things take a while to drive to.

The seclusion offers peace and quiet but we're a little far from things in town. Erica Allen

Living in a national forest means we're surrounded by trees and hiking trails but we're also about 30 to 40 minutes away from groceries and other activities.

Still, it's a lifestyle change that we've adapted to and when we make the trek down, the layered mountain views never get old, and each car ride is enjoyable and breathtaking.

