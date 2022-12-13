I'm an American mom living in Japan, and grocery shopping here is a far superior experience than it is in the US

After moving from the US to Japan, I came across a lot of surprises in the local grocery store.

The portions tend to be much smaller in Japan, but I've also found more high-quality products.

Japan's branding and packaging are excellent, especially when it comes to kids' items.

Like many other aspects of my life, my grocery-shopping routine changed when I moved from the US to Japan.

I moved from North Carolina to Okinawa with my husband and our daughter. Nickelle Tilley

When my family and I moved to Japan in May, many everyday experiences became fun, new adventures, including my trips to the grocery store.

Though there are some similarities between food shopping in the two countries, I've still found a lot of unique, unexpected differences.

I used to do one big, weekly grocery haul in the US, but now I stop into the Japanese store for smaller purchases three to four times per week.

The carts are significantly smaller in Japan than they are in the US. Nickelle Tilley

Ever since my daughter reached the toddler stage, she's become an exceptionally pickier eater. I find myself frequenting the grocery store in Japan more often, desperate to find something she'll actually eat.

Luckily, Japanese grocery stores make it easy to stop in for a few items at a time.

During my first trip to a Japanese grocery store, I learned that getting a big cart and stocking up on groceries for the next one-to-two weeks isn't the norm here. It's quite common to go to the grocery store three-to-four times per week.

In fact, many stores I've visited here don't even have large shopping carts. Instead, you'll find a cart closer to the size of a grocery basket.

I always grab one of the free strollers for babies and toddlers that are alongside the carts.

I put my toddler in a stroller when I go grocery shopping. Nickelle Tilley

The strollers are forward-facing, and if you're lucky enough to have a kid who naps as you stroll the aisles, you can recline the seat to make it more comfortable.

It's no surprise the cleanliness in Japanese grocery stores is unmatched.

Shoppers can buy discounted meats on certain days of the week. Nickelle Tilley

Sanitation is of utmost importance in Japan, so it's rare to find anything on the ground or out of place in grocery stores here. And it doesn't stop there.

You probably won't even see products with damaged packaging or any empty shelves, as they would be an eyesore and beneath the stores' standards.

Sometimes in the back corner of a grocery store, you can find some great items that are discounted because of their damaged packaging, which is a good option if you're shopping on a budget.

I always start my shopping trips in the produce section, which has fruits and vegetables that are impressive in quality but steep in price.

The store carries fresh, locally grown produce. Nickelle Tilley

The produce section in Japanese grocery stores is different than what I'm used to in the US for a couple of different reasons.

I've been impressed by the variety of fruits and vegetables, and sometimes I even find ones that I've never seen at any grocery store in the US. But these items can come with a hefty price tag.

On a recent trip, I saw a single pear priced at 598 yen, or roughly $4, and a cantaloupe for 2,380 yen, or $16.

The stores here seem to operate under the mindset of "quality over quantity."

The store usually only carries produce that's in-season. Nickelle Tilley

I've noticed an overall mentality of "quality over quantity" in Japan, and that definitely applies to the country's grocery stores.

In my experience, Japanese supermarkets seem to have high standards when it comes to the food they carry. It's rare for me to find misshapen or discolored pieces of produce on supermarket shelves here.

The stores sell produce when it's in season, so you likely won't find strawberries, pears, or melons year-round. However, it's a bonus that you get to eat fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables.

I try to buy my produce separately at a farmers' market when I can because it's typically more affordable.

I don't speak Japanese fluently, so I have to rely on translation apps when I shop.

I had no idea what kamaboko was before I looked it up online. Nickelle Tilley

Grocery shopping in a foreign country can definitely be very time-consuming and feel overwhelming at times.

Looking through all of the aisles and using my phone to translate each item I'm unsure about can be a tedious process.

Some items have surprised me.

The first time I saw kamaboko, I thought it was a cute, sweet treat. Upon further inspection, I realized it's actually a fish cake made out of pureed fish, egg, and seasoning.

There are plenty of delicious prepared foods that make for easy meals.

The meats are kept a room temperature and replaced throughout the day. Nickelle Tilley

Japanese grocery stores are loaded with fresh, ready-made meals — just like the country's convenience stores.

These prepared meals make it so easy to feed my child on days when I'm not feeling up for cooking.

I've seen an impressive array of bentos, or prepared meals, made with curry, beef katsu, fish, and chicken skewers.

On nights when I don't want to cook, I pick up prepared foods. Nickelle Tilley

Interestingly enough, these are typically stored at room temperature but are made fresh and restocked throughout the day.

I can find so many different sides and entrées that require minimal prep.

Taco Rice is my go-to option for a quick meal. Nickelle Tilley

As a busy mom, I rely on as much convenience as I can get. Luckily, Japanese grocery stores make that easy.

I can prep some Taco Rice, a specialty dish of Okinawa, and add some taco toppings, or I can heat up some curry and pair it with naan.

At the end of the day, the store usually applies discounts to meats and other perishable items.

Meat is discounted on certain days of the week. Nickelle Tilley

The afternoons and evenings are a great time to shop if you're on a budget and looking to save a little extra on groceries, the grocery store I visit applies large discounts to almost all of the remaining perishable items near the end of the day.

Another way to save money is by stopping at the store on a certain day of the week when meat is discounted.

I can pick up household items, like diapers and toilet paper, while I'm at the store.

I love that the diapers are inexpensive and high quality. Nickelle Tilley

I usually have to grab a package of diapers when I'm at the store. For just under $9, I can get a bundle of 36 diapers made out of premium organic cotton.

Next to the diapers, I can find an eight-pack of printed toilet paper for just under $2. My child definitely gets a kick out of the cute pattern on the toilet paper.

I love the way Japanese brands cater their baby-food packaging to children.

This cheese packet had decorations all over it. Nickelle Tilley

One of the things I appreciate the most about grocery stores in Japan is the fun, kid-friendly packaging.

You'll find products like cheese sticks and juice pouches in packages with cute characters on the front. Plus, the store I often go to has an exciting candy display that my daughter adores.

The baby food here is a lot different than the pureed options I frequently saw in the US.

The packaging is super kid-friendly. Nickelle Tilley

My daughter has outgrown the traditional baby food we used to buy in the US, but in Japan, you won't find those jars of pureed carrots, peas, or spinach.

Here, you'll find packaged baby food that includes spaghetti with meat sauce and chicken liver, or gratin with tuna and vegetables in a cream-cheese sauce.

There's even a kids' version of ramen, a popular Japanese food.

I always find new, exciting products when I shop in Japan. Nickelle Tilley

These small details are especially helpful when you have a picky eater.

Eating curry from a fun package or snacking on noodles with little characters in them makes it a little more fun and exciting for my daughter.

Some products' packaging makes them easier to eat.

Some of the products are packaged in very creative ways that make them easier to use. Nickelle Tilley

I often pick up an item, look at its packaging, and think about how smart the design is.

For example, the grocery store I visit sells toppings for sandwiches and pancakes in a packet. If you fold the packet in half, it helps you evenly spread the condiment when you're eating lunch or breakfast on the move.

It feels like almost every item comes in smaller portions here.

The cones are similar in size to the ones on the box. Nickelle Tilley

At grocery stores here, you likely won't find anything overly large or sold in bulk, which is partially due to the generally smaller size of Japanese appliances and storage spaces.

But I love that so many items are essentially kid-sized. The contents in the packages are often the same size and similar in likeness to the pictures advertised on the outside of the box, so you usually know what to expect.

Even the bread loaves are smaller in Japan.

There's a large selection of breads in the store. Nickelle Tilley

Because I go to the grocery store so frequently, it's easier to keep fresh produce and bread in our home.

Sometimes I find items that are similar to the foods I used to buy in the US.

A lot of the foods here are reminiscent of products I ate in the US. Nickelle Tilley

These sandwiches reminded me of Uncrustables, a staple in American grocery stores, and they're perfect for lunches and snacks on the go.

I can also find some American-style items, like mini corn dogs and french fries.

I found mini corn dogs at the store. Nickelle Tilley

Much to my surprise, I've also found egg salad, chocolate, tuna, and ham-and-cheese sandwiches.

One thing I appreciate about using a shopping basket for groceries is that I don't have to take out all my items and put them on a conveyer belt.

The cashier rings up all of my items. Nickelle Tilley

The cashier scans everything in your basket, and they always seem to put my items back in a way that is much more organized and saves more space.

Plus, this process allows me to keep my hands and eyes on my busy toddler during the checkout process.

In Japan, there's a separate table where customers bag their own groceries.

Customers put their purchases in bags themselves in a separate area. Nickelle Tilley

The checkout process is quick. You drop your basket off, the cashier rings up your items, you pay, and then you carry on to a separate counter to bag your newly purchased goods.

Although it took some time to get used to grocery shopping in Japan, I've found the ingredient quality, prices, and overall experience to be better here than in the US.

The shelves are organized and well-stocked. Nickelle Tilley

The best part about shopping here is that I'm able to feed my family fresher food that's made with higher-quality ingredients, and I can do it for a more affordable price.

