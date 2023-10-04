'I'm ashamed I ever loved a monster like you': Father of baby allegedly killed by mother speaks out

The father of a 1-year-old who authorities say was killed by his mother and her boyfriend spoke out against his ex, saying he'd never forgive her for the death of his child.

Thomas Rios posted on the Facebook page of Samantha Garver, who was booked on murder charges Sunday in the unincorporated San Bernardino County community of Sugarloaf. She's accused of killing her and Rios' son, Henry Wheatley Brown. Garver's boyfriend, Sergio Mena, was also arrested in the killing, according to the county Sheriff's Department.

"How you could do such a thing to are Son is beyond Evil," Rios wrote. "Not only did you hurt ... Henry you stood by as that bastard [Mena] killed him ... I'll NEVER FORGIVE YOU FOR THIS you did everything in your power to keep Henry away from me saying I was a s— parent ... but only lies to keep your dirty evil secrets of abuse. you stole are Sons life and robbed his brother and sisters of a life with him as well ... your worthless and Evil and I'm ashamed I ever loved a monster like you."

Mena and Garver were arrested Sunday after the Big Bear Fire Department went to a Sugarloaf home and found Henry “suffering severe burns to his body,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Garver and Rios had fought in the past, and she had accused Rios of being an absent parent.

"You do nothing for this child, be it physically, financially, emotionally," Garver wrote during a fight the two had on Facebook in 2022. "You don't get to skip out on the sleepless nights, and soothing fevers, changing diapers, and temper tantrums and then claim the child as yours. That's not how it works. Henry and you may share DNA, but he is FAR from your son."

On Sunday, Garver — who from Facebook posts appears to have other children — also was booked on an open child abuse warrant from 2014.

She pleaded guilty a decade ago to misdemeanor willful cruelty to a child, according to court records. She failed to show up for her 100-day jail term and did not provide proof of enrollment in a yearlong child abuse treatment program, according to court records.

Mena and Garver are being held without bail and are due in court Wednesday on the homicide case.

