I'm an autism expert who adopted 2 children with special needs. Myka Stauffer shouldn't have apologized for 'rehoming' her adopted son.

Myka Stauffer, a popular YouTuber, apologized to her followers recently after placing her adopted son with autism with another family. More

Myka Stauffer, a popular social media influencer, recently apologized after getting intense backlash for placing her adopted son with autism with another family.

Cynthia Martin, a psychologist who specializes in autism and has adopted two children with special needs, argues that Myka shouldn't have apologized for that decision.

The family demonstrated that they hadn't prepared properly for the adoption and didn't offer their son the therapy he needed, according to Martin.

Martin argues that the family should've apologized for using the child as a prop for their social media narrative and for missing an opportunity to educate their followers about autism and international adoption.

After facing intense backlash, Myka Stauffer, a popular YouTuber, issued a public apology to her followers last month for "rehoming" her adopted son with autism. But Myka shouldn't have apologized for placing their child with another family. From what she and her husband revealed, the couple hadn't properly prepared to raise a child with disabilities, and were resistant to doing the hard work required to support him. Her son may very well be better off with a family that will.

Instead, Myka should've should've apologized for using her son as a prop for her picture perfect family — and for monetizing him on social media along the way. More importantly, Stauffer should've apologized for not capitalizing on an opportunity to educate her more than 700,000 followers about what's truly involved in adoption, and in raising a child with autism.

I'm a child psychologist with 15 years of experience specializing in autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and practice at the Child Mind Institute in New York City. I've also adopted two children with special needs from China. I'm intimately familiar with both issues, what's involved in each, and the painful stereotypes that still persist.

If someone as admired as Myka could've lifted the veil on what it takes to adopt and raise a child with special needs, she could've helped to foster more acceptance and understanding, while also chipping away at dangerous myths.

Myka Stauffer adopted a boy with autism in 2017 and monetized her posts about the experience

In 2017, Myka and her husband — who have four biological children — adopted their son from China. Throughout the process, they shared a plethora of details with their prodigious following, and collected funds to help with the associated fees. Many of her adoption posts were sponsored by such major brands as Dreft.

But the characteristically open couple only occasionally mentioned their son's autism diagnosis and struggles, such as his difficulty speaking and tantrums.

When his behaviors became too much for them to bear, they tried to write him out of their story.

This spring, without an explanation, Myka suddenly stopped mentioning her adopted son in her Instagram feed. When followers pressed her for an explanation, she and her husband eventually revealed that they had placed their child with another family because of his behaviorial and emotional challenges. The announcement caused an uproar among her followers.

The reaction was understandable.

From the start, Myka's savioristic portrayal of international special needs adoption was inaccurate. She filled her feed with filtered photos and talks of fulfilling a "calling from God." Her depiction of parenting a child who has autism were similarly far-fetched. She disregarded medical advice and engaged in questionable disciplining tactics. This recent apology was no different.

I adopted 2 children with special needs from China and know how involved the process is

Cynthia Martin, a psychologist with an expertise in autism, adopted two children with special needs from China.