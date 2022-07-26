I'm Begging These People To Quit After Their Bosses Wrote Them Up For The Most Ridiculous Reasons
There's a labor shortage in the US, and work relations seem tense throughout the country. People want livable wages, reasonable hours, healthcare, and healthy work environments. It doesn't seem like too much to ask for, but, well, here we are.
Despite these reasonable requests, some bosses have decided to focus on the wrong things instead — like writing up workers for utterly ridiculous reasons. Some employees who've received wrongful write-ups are sharing their experiences online, and it'll be hard for you not to roll your eyes on their behalf:
1. This person was written up after they vomited and had to leave early because they didn't feel well:
Written up for throwing up at work and not being able to afford a doctors note to explain why (explanation in the comments) from antiwork
2. This person was threatened with a write up after they requested time off to serve as a witness in a literal trial:
3. This person was written up for leaving work after their shift ended...because everyone is supposed to "walk out as a team":
4. This person was randomly asked to report to work six minutes before the start of the shift, and then was written up for being "late":
Added to the schedule 6 minutes before the start of the shift and got written up for being late. I'm so done at this point from antiwork
5. This staff was told they'd be written up if they needed to drink water while on shift:
This was several years back, but my GM used to post notes like this all over the place. Yes, employees got written up for having water bottles under the registers. He ended up getting fired for stealing money from the store, apparently. from antiwork
6. This person who was completely fed up after they were injured at work and stayed late anyways, but was reprimanded for being late another day:
Was late today and was going to get a suspension because I had "already called out too much for this" due to my finger being cut open earlier this week.. fuck burger king from antiwork
7. This person who was written up for wearing these white shoes during their shift:
I got written up for wearing the wrong shoes at Wendy’s. Should I accept the write up, refuse to sign it or just walk out. I’m thinking of walking out? from antiwork
8. This person who locked the doors after closing hours and was confronted by a client wanting to be let inside. Apparently, one of their coworkers told the client they could come after operating hours but they denied the person entry, and were thus written up.
9.This person who tied their shoes at work, and was written up because their boss thought they had fallen asleep in that bent over position:
I got written up for falling asleep at work, when I was in reality sitting in a chair and leaning over to tie my shoes? could not convince them I wasnt sleeping so https://t.co/9D5IWddxqb
10. This person who was written up for being 20 minutes late, only for their boss to tell staff that they'd be nearly three hours late the following day:
I got written up for being 20 minutes late Friday (we start at 6). From my boss this morning: from antiwork
11.This person who was wearing company-issued earplugs, which were mistaken for AirPods:
So I almost just got written up at work for wearing AirPods. One slight problem, not only do I not own AirPods, I was wearing the earplugs the building provides us!!!! I’m not a happy camper right now.
12. This person who told customers that their staff was underpaid:
Boss couldn't find time to discuss a raise. So I started informing customers of my low pay. Got wrote up so I stole all the write ups & trashed them, kept mine because I was proud of this. from antiwork
13.This person who had no way of getting to work that day, and so was reprimanded for not coming:
had to call out bc no ride and i got written up at work im gonna fucking cry
14. This staff that can be written up for taking unscheduled days off — as if emergencies don't exist:
15.And finally, this person who tried to bring a little fun to work by singing with his coworkers:
What's the weirdest thing you ever got written up for at work for? Mine was getting me and 3 guys to harmonize the south park game of thrones parody song at lunch. This was at 34 yrs old cuz I'm a grown up
Now I need to know, what's the most ridiculous reason you've gotten in trouble at work? If you're comfortable sharing, let me know in the comments.
