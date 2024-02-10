I'm a Celebrity's Sam Thompson has sweet reunion with fellow jungle mates

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Sam Thompson has enjoyed a sweet reunion with his fellow jungle mates Marvin Humes and Tony Bellew.

In a picture shared to Sam and Tony's Instagram accounts, Sam can be seen beaming at the camera as his two friends hold him up in their arms.

"No words can describe the feeling of being back with your brothers," Sam captioned the sweet post. "ps….i may have farted on Tony’s hands."

The friends, who met during the 2023 edition of I'm a Celeb, were together to practise a TikTok dance routine egged on by Sam.

In an Instagram story shared by Marvin's wife Rochelle on Friday, the gang can be seen practising a dance routine. In the clip Sam could be seen dancing as an annoyed Tony walked off saying: "You've lost me now, you've lost me."

Earlier on Friday, Sam shared a series of Instagram stories in which the trio could be heard discussing the TikTok in the making (via Daily Mail).

"I want to do a TikTok with you both," he said before showing his pals a video he wanted them to copy of girls dancing to 'Fireball' by Pitbull.

Marvin agreed to take part while Tony remained reluctant but Sam promised fans that he will deliver the TikTok by the end of the day.

As of writing there is no sign of the finished dance video on any of the trio's socials – fans will have to wait and see whether Sam delivers.

Meanwhile, Sam recently announced that he will be returning to TV with a guest role on Loose Women & Men debuting on Friday, February 16.

On joining the show, Sam said: "Let's go Loose Women and Men! I can't wait to join the show for the first time and to get stuck into lots of conversations with the rest of the panel."

I'm a Celebrity… airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

