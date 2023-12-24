I'm a Celebrity's Tony Bellew shares sweet birthday tribute to wife Rachael

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Tony Bellew has shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife Rachael.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate his other half's 40th birthday, the champion boxer — who was the runner-up on the show's latest series — posted a carousel of snaps featuring the couple and their four sons.

"Happy 40th to the best thing that's ever happened to me! Me best friend and the most loyal person I've ever known!" he wrote, alongside heart emojis.

"We've been together longer than we haven't!! 22 years and here is to another 20+ Life is good as long as I have all these with me! Thanks for sticking with me girl @rachael_bellew."

After sharing the loving tribute, Rachael was flooded with birthday messages from Tony's I'm a Celebrity castmates and friends.

"Happy birthday Rachael!! I love you!!" commented King of the Jungle, Sam Thompson, while EastEnders star Danielle Harold said: "Happy birthday beautiful girl hope you have to best day can't wait to see you ! Xxx."

JLS singer Marvin Humes wrote: "Happy Birthday Rachael! No doubt the big man has spoilt you today! Lots of love from the Humes'," while First Dates maître d' Fred Sirieix commented: "Happy birthday Rachel x."

This Morning's Josie Gibson also shared her birthday wishes, saying: "Happy Birthday Lover xxx," before adding: "What a beauty inside and out," with a group of heart emojis.

Kieron McCarron - ITV

Josie recently backed fellow campmate Sam for a role at ITV's flagship daytime programme. Speaking to Metro, the presenter revealed that she'd love for the Made in Chelsea star to be part of the This Morning family — following speculation that he'd be joining the show.

"I have seen the rumours that he might be doing something with This Morning and I was like, 'Can we please keep him?'" she said.

"I would love for him to come over to This Morning and be part of the family. He would make such a lovely addition. I'm hoping that the rumours are true, but I don't know anything."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is available to catch up on in full via ITVX.





