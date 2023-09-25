I'm a CEO, and I came out as trans at 56 to my employees via email. The reaction was mixed.

In the world of corporate leadership, where decisions hold sway over the fate of businesses and the lives of employees, there are moments that redefine both personal identity and professional obligations.

For me, that pivotal moment arrived on a May morning in 2017, just weeks after celebrating my 56th birthday. As the CEO of Bradley & Parker, a prominent insurance brokerage, I sat down at my desk and composed an email — one that would shatter the boundaries of my personal life, while influencing my workplace in profound ways.

The subject line was simple: 'My Return To The Office,' but the message was anything but routine

In that email, I began by addressing my dedicated workforce of 70 people, who had been instrumental in shaping the company over the years.

"I am writing to tell you about a matter that is essentially personal but will result in some changes at work," I typed with resolve but, admittedly, a touch of anxiety.

My next words would shatter my employees' image of me. Up to that point, I was a man named Wayne.

"I will be transitioning my gender," I said.

It was a moment of freedom, a revelation of my real identity to the world. I wanted my staff to know I was still the same person they had come to value over the years. My core qualities and principles stayed the same, but I was finally accepting the fullness of who I am. In sharing my transgender experience, I hoped to show that our humanity went beyond gender identity.

In that email, I also expressed my commitment to continue leading the firm that had been my home for three decades.

I added a touch of humor: "In fact, I may be less distracted when I no longer have two personas to juggle!"

I hit the "send" button, and two hours later, I was met with a mix of emotions from my employees as I walked into our Long Island, New York, headquarters dressed in a women's pantsuit, pearls, and full makeup. Some employees hugged me, while others just stared wide-eyed.

Undergoing such a metamorphosis as the leader of a company was a unique experience

In 2016, while serving as the chief operating officer and preparing to take over as CEO, I began my transition quietly. I applied to change my birth certificate and arranged for necessary surgeries. My paramount concern was the impact of my transition on the company I had dedicated my life to.

So when I came out publicly to the company, I wanted to ensure it wouldn't affect the business. I was tasked not solely with marshaling support within the workplace to facilitate my transition but also with stewarding our personnel, directors, and various other stakeholders. I traversed uncharted terrain, navigating my evolution while preserving our organization's cohesion and prosperity.

My primary goal was to ensure my team had the best chance to secure deals. I remember when I decided not to attend a pitch meeting with a prospective client after a representative from the other side requested my absence. Diplomacy is the main tool for addressing various reactions.

Since my transition, to my knowledge, Bradley & Parker has not lost any clients because of it.

My colleagues have described me as more at ease, and some have found it easier to connect with me on a personal level

My coming out has changed the office dynamics — for the better. I'm easier to work with, and my employees and I understand each other on a deeper level.

An organization where people honor their distinct experiences fosters intrepid creativity and resilience. By cultivating such an inclusive atmosphere, we harnessed our collective potential to maximally benefit all stakeholders.

My journey as a CEO who came out as transgender to her company via email was freeing and exciting. It allowed me to be my authentic self and foster an environment where everyone felt valued, understood, and empowered.

It's a journey that continues, not just for me but also for all of us who believe in the power of diverse voices in shaping a brighter future.

Wynne Nowland is the CEO of Bradley & Parker and a transgender woman. As one of the very few trans CEOs, Nowland can provide unique insight into coming out to family, as well as in the workplace. Nowland has been featured in The Hill , Newsweek , Insider , " Today ," CNBC , and more.

