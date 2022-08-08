I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.

Fried foods don't always travel so well. Colleen Michaels/Shutterstock

I'm a chef and there are some foods I wouldn't order for delivery from restaurants.

Anything with a breaded, fried coating can get soggy and eggs don't travel well.

Salmon can become overcooked in transit and smoothies can separate.

French fries don't always travel well.

Your fries might be soggy by the time they get to you. robin gentry/Shutterstock

Unfortunately, once french fries hit their peak — fresh out of the fryer — they have a perilously short shelf life.

Cramming fries into a cardboard box is the surest way to sap out all of their once-glorious crispiness.

I'd rather make my eggs at home.

Eggs can get messy or dry en route. benjapol congliang/Shutterstock

Omelets, Benedict, and the like simply don't travel well. Order them for delivery and you risk ending up with a sticky, yolky mess no one wants to clean up or a sad, dry scramble.

Nachos can quickly get soggy.

Most chips won't stay crunchy. Siftey/Shutterstock

One of the joys of a fresh plate of restaurant-style nachos is the intricate textural interplay of crispy chips supporting creamy and fresh toppings.

But even the sturdiest chips can't withstand the weight of salsa, sour cream, or beans during transit. The only texture you'll be left with is mush.

Smoothies don't travel super well.

Smoothies are better when they're fresh out of the blender. rusty426/Shutterstock

Smoothies are best enjoyed straight out of the blender. By the time your green or pink drink makes it to your house, it could be warm, separated, or just plain unappetizing.

Ice cream can obviously be a tricky thing to get delivered.

You're probably better off picking up ice cream. Badon Hill Studio/Shutterstock

Aside from the obvious issue of having to skip the cone, even if you're ordering a scoop on the coldest night, your ice cream just won't be the same by the time it gets to you.

There's no way to avoid some melting during transit. Plus, unless you're ordering for a big group, paying a delivery fee to satisfy your ice-cream craving is hard to justify. Opt for a pint at home instead.

It's risky to order anything with a breaded coating.

Your fried chicken tenders might not be so crispy by the time they arrive at your door. Kristian Rojas/Shutterstock

From katsu to mozzarella sticks, anything coated in bread crumbs and deep-fried is likely to lose its appealing crunchy exterior during transit.

By the time you get a grilled cheese delivered, it might not be gooey.

If you're craving a grilled cheese, it might be worth making one at home. rusty426/Shutterstock

One of the best parts about digging into a hot grilled cheese is the soft, melted center. All of that gooey goodness is likely to seize up between the grill and your kitchen table if you have it delivered.

Noodle soups might not be what you hoped for by the time they arrive.

The noodles can absorb a lot of broth during transit. nicemyphoto/Shutterstock

Unless you know the broth will be packed separately from the noodles, you may end up with very bloated pasta and not much broth left.

Salmon can overcook during transit.

Even a perfectly cooked salmon might not be so great by the time it gets to you. Jan Danek jdm.foto/Shutterstock

This rule applies to anything that you like to eat just-done, such as steak, scallops, and other delicate seafood.

Even if the chef nails the temperature at the restaurant, residual heat trapped in the storage container can overcook your beautiful protein.

You're better off just ordering the components of your sandwiches with creamy fillings.

I'd rather order chicken salad on its own. Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Leave chicken, egg, or tuna salad on a fluffy deli roll for 10 to 20 minutes, and be prepared for that filling to fall right though a totally soggy roll.

Instead, opt for a tub of deli salad and make your own sandwich at home.

