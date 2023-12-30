I'm a chef. Here are the 13 best things I bought at Costco this year.

I'm a chef in New York City who loves to shop at Costco.

Kerrygold salted butter and Grillo's pickles are some of my favorite things I bought this year.

I love going to Costco for Tillamook cheese snacks and Kikkoman soy sauce.

I'm a chef and although I live in a tiny New York City apartment, I can't resist the urge to stock up on my favorites in bulk at Costco.

Because space is at such a premium for me, I try to be picky when I shop. These are the absolute must-have items I got at Costco this year.

I use Fresh Press Farms sunflower oil for high-heat cooking.

I use Fresh Press Farms sunflower oil to sear meat. Lizzy Briskin

Sunflower oil is a great alternative to olive oil for high-heat cooking.

It has a higher smoke point at 450 degrees Fahrenheit (compared to extra-virgin olive oil's at about 410), which means it's great for searing meat and stir-frying.

It also has a neutral flavor that won't affect your dish's taste.

I can make dinner in a flash with Banza pasta.

I buy Banza pasta for quick dinners. Karlin Krishnaswami

Banza rotini, which is made from chickpeas, has become my hero for last-minute dinners.

The noodles are short, so they cook in a matter of minutes. All I have to do is top them with sauce, cheese, and maybe a Polish sausage.

I love the convenience of Love Beets' prepackaged beets.

Beets can dress up a salad. Rachel MacPherson

I adore beets, which are full of antioxidants. But I hate how messy my kitchen gets after I cook, peel, and slice a bunch from the farmers market.

That's why I keep Love Beets, which are ready to eat at any moment, in my fridge. They add a touch of sweetness to salads that I can't get enough of.

Bachan's barbecue sauce brings Japanese flavors home.

Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce pairs well with veggies. Lizzy Briskin

Bachan's barbecue sauce is perfectly sweet and tomato-y.

It's full of umami and is a perfect sauce for meat, veggies, and seafood if I'm craving teriyaki.

I roast and grill Polish sausage all year.

Slice up sausage for a sheet-pan dinner Lizzy Briskin

Teton Waters Ranch 100% beef Polish sausage is a nitrate- and nitrite-free fully-cooked sausage that you can serve for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

It heats through in minutes and tastes great on a sheet-pan dinner with roasted veggies or alongside eggs and toast for a full breakfast.

Salt-and-vinegar pistachios are a go-to salad topper for me.

Shelled pistachios are a great salad topping. Lizzy Briskin

I love eating big salads for lunch, and I'm always looking for new mix-ins that add flavor and crunch.

Without their shells, the sea-salt-and-vinegar pistachios from Wonderful are one of my favorite salad toppings.

I store the bag in the freezer to help the nuts stay fresh longer.

Grillo's pickles complete my sandwiches and burgers.

I sometimes buy a large tub of Grillo's Pickles dill spears when I go to Costco. Lizzy Briskin

No barbecue or chicken-salad sandwich is complete without pickles, if you ask me.

My favorite brand is Grillo's, so I love getting a giant tub of dill spears at Costco.

I smear toast with Kerrygold salted butter.

Kerrygold butter has a delicious taste. Lizzy Briskin

I love the salty, creamy, rich taste of Kerrygold Irish butter.

Although I use the unsalted stuff for baking, the brand's salted butter is perfect for topping toast and other treats.

I stock up on Tillamook cheese for an on-the-go snack.

Tillamook cheddar snacks are easy to eat quickly. Lizzy Briskin

Tillamook cheese snacks are perfectly sharp and portable.

The individually packaged snacks hit the spot when I'm getting hangry on the go and don't want to buy anything out or succumb to sugary treats.

I organize my pantry with OXO storage containers.

I store flour, dried fruit, and more in OXO containers. Lizzy Briskin

I'm constantly trying to keep my pantry organized and my ingredients as fresh as possible, and I've found that the OXO Pop container set is an excellent solution.

The containers don't take up too much space in my cabinets, and they keep food fresh, thanks to the suction technology in the lids.

This eight-piece set at Costco includes a variety of sizes that I use to store everything from bulk flour to dried fruit.

Kikkoman soy sauce is a staple in my favorite recipes.

I almost always have a jug of Kikkoman soy sauce in my kitchen. Lizzy Briskin

I go through soy sauce quickly, using it to upgrade stir-fries, make glazes for seafood and meat, and to season my eggs.

Kikkoman is my go-to brand, so I always grab a 2-quart jug at Costco.

I put Cento canned tomatoes in sauces, soups, and more.

Cento tomatoes are a great base for sauce. Lizzy Briskin

You'll never catch me without a can of tomatoes in my pantry, and I especially love the San Marzano whole peeled tomatoes from Cento.

These 12-ounce cans are a reasonable size for home cooks compared to massive, restaurant-sized ones I've seen from other brands at Costco.

With these, I don't have to worry about wasting tomatoes after I open a can. They're gold for soups, sauces, and shakshuka.

I use Wild Planet wild tuna to make satisfying lunches.

Canned tuna can be dressed up with mayonnaise and pickles. Lizzy Briskin

I regularly crack open a can of Wild Planet tuna to top a salad or stuff into a pita for lunch at home.

I love pairing this light albacore tuna with a dollop of mayo and chopped pickles for a quick deli-style tuna salad.

Click to keep reading Costco diaries like this one .

Read the original article on Business Insider