I'm a chef. Here are my 9 favorite easy breakfasts using basic items from Trader Joe's.

I'm a chef who shops at Trader Joe's and buys breakfast staples there.

I pair Trader Joe's almond-butter chia overnight oats with coconut chips.

Sometimes, I make soup for breakfast with frozen wontons and miso-ginger broth from the chain.

Trader Joe's is a wonderland of unique culinary finds, pantry and fridge staples, and inexpensive meals.

As a trained chef and longtime Trader Joe's fan, I love using buys from the chain to put together easy breakfasts.

Here are some of my favorite morning meals to make using a few simple items from the chain.

I pair Ezekiel toast with Trader Joe's hot smoked salmon and whipped cream cheese.

Smoked salmon pairs well with toast. Lizzy Briskin

Sold at Trader Joe's, Food for Life Ezekiel bread has a hearty nuttiness and a sturdiness that makes it great for loading with toppings.

I like to toast a slice and top it with Trader Joe's fluffy whipped cream cheese and salmon.

The hot smoked salmon is my top pick, as it's flaky and tasts smoky, but the classic nova or Everything but the Bagel Seasoned smoked salmon is also lovely.

If I'm feeling fancy, I'll also add a sprinkle of drained capers and a dusting of lemon zest to the toast.

Trader Joe's toasted pecan pieces add a crunch to my maple oats.

Trader Joe's unsalted dry-toasted pecan pieces amp up oatmeal. Lizzy Briskin

Oats with pecans is a cozy breakfast that will always satisfy my sweet tooth.

I prepare steel-cut organic oats with milk, not water, for optimal flavor. Then, I add Trader Joe's unsalted dry-toasted pecan pieces, which are the perfect size for a mix-in.

I top it all with a generous pour of Vermont maple syrup and a handful of blueberries or raspberries.

I dunk the Mexican-style chile and cheese tamales in Salsa Autentica.

Trader Joe's Salsa Autetnica is a great dipping option. Lizzy Briskin

I like using ready-made tamales for a savory breakfast that requires minimal cooking and prep work.

Trader Joe's Mexican-style chile and cheese tamales are delightfully soft and fluffy, with a just-spicy-enough filling.

I like to dip mine in the thin and smooth Salsa Autetnica from Trader Joe's. It's not overly spicy, so you don't have to worry about starting your day with a fire on your tongue.

Trader Joe's almond-butter chia overnight oats pair well with unsweetened coconut chips.

Overnight oats are easy to upgrade. Lizzy Briskin

I like to grab a tub of overnight oats on busy mornings when I need to eat on the go.

Although Trader Joe's almond-butter chia oats are satisfying, I love adding crunch to the mushy meal using unsweetened coconut chips.

These overnight oats are plenty sweet on their own, so you just need the coconut's nutty flavor and crisp texture to complete this breakfast.

If you're in the mood for the royal treatment, smear creamy lemon curd over a lightly toasted crumpet.

Trader Joe's crumpets are delightful with lemon curd. Lizzy Briskin

Crumpets can be hard to get in the US, but I've found them at Trader Joe's. They have the perfect airy, chewy texture to soak up any topping you give them.

A dollop of the chain's lemon curd is the perfect way to make a breakfast feel fancy with minimal effort.

I also serve my crumpets with juicy slices of sumo citrus, the best hybrid orange out there, for extra freshness.

I make a smoothie bowl with Trader Joe's frozen açai puree, cherries, berries, and almond butter.

I control the sweetness of my açai bowls by buying puree packets instead of premade bowls. Lizzy Briskin

You can buy pre-blended açai bowls at Trader Joe's, but I get its packets of açai puree so I can control the sweetness levels of my breakfast bowl.

I make a bowl by blending an açai packet with dark sweet cherries and frozen mixed berries. I add almond milk or coconut water to make the smoothie bowl more liquidy.

I also add almond butter — my favorite is the crunchy, salted version at Trader Joe's — for protein and healthy fats. I blend it in or drizzle it on top.

Trader Joe's frozen scallion pancakes are perfect with a fried egg on top.

Trader Joe's scallion pancakes are easy to prepare. Lizzy Briskin

If you're looking for a savory breakfast, toss a frozen Trader Joe's scallion pancake (pa jeon) into a hot skillet until it's nicely browned on both sides.

Top it with a sunny-side-up egg — and maybe a drizzle of soy sauce or a spoonful of Trader Joe's crunchy chili onion — and you have a hot and filling meal.

On some mornings, I sip a quick bowl of wonton soup.

Who says soup isn't for breakfast? Lizzy Briskin

I love starting my day with a fortifying bowl of soup, and it's never a bad time to have wontons.

I throw this together on the stove by heating Trader Joe's miso-ginger broth with a few frozen chicken-cilantro mini wontons.

You don't need much more than that, but you can add chopped scallions, any kind of greens, or chili oil to elevate your breakfast soup.

