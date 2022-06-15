I'm a chef and mom of 2 who loves Aldi. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.

After just one trip to Aldi, I became a loyal customer. Tori Hazelett

I've been shopping at Aldi for seven years and have saved hundreds on high-quality groceries.

There are certain foods, like mayonnaise and cheese, that I only buy at Aldi.

From prime meat and seafood to bubbly and wipes, Aldi's range of low-priced items is outstanding.

Burman's is the only mayonnaise I will ever buy.

The mayo from Aldi is my secret to superior homemade salad dressings. Tori Hazelett

I am an "extra mayo, please" person, and upon discovering the Burman's brand during my pioneer voyage to Aldi seven years ago, I was forever changed.

It is about half the price of Hellmann's and I think it tastes even better.

Southern Grove's Cajun trail mix is my favorite snack.

This huge bag only costs $5.29 at Aldi. Tori Hazelett

Almost every evening while I'm preparing my mise en place, I pour a glass of wine and treat myself to this sweet-and-spicy delight.

The trail mix is a palate-pleasing combination of textures and flavors and the perfect complement to any happy-hour imbibe.

Specially Selected's Indulgent Greek yogurt is delicious.

I serve Aldi's rich and creamy yogurt with an ice-cream scoop. Tori Hazelett

You will not believe the level of deliciousness that this yogurt achieves.

Sadly, I wouldn't call it "healthy" per se, but at 7 grams of protein per 1/2 cup, I'm pretty practiced at pretending it's an excellent breakfast choice. It's too creamy and rich not to be.

The Black Angus rib eye is top-notch.

We don't bother ordering steak in restaurants anymore because the ones from Aldi are that good. Tori Hazelett

After years of saving, I splurged and bought my husband a super fancy grill and smoker for his 30th birthday. He uses it year-round, and we love to throw one of these rib eye on the fire for at-home date nights.

I always search until I can find the thickest cut with the largest deckle (the glorious "cap" on one side of a rib eye). These never, ever disappoint.

I love saving on salmon at Aldi.

There are smaller cuts available, too. Tori Hazelett

A side of salmon is a centerpiece showstopper for any special occasion. Working with an entire side of fish enables a low and slow approach, which I absolutely love doing with fatty varieties.

This salmon always tastes fresh — never fishy, squishy, or slimy. And it's an absolute steal at $7.99 per pound.

Amoroso rolls are the key to a perfect Philly cheesesteak dupe.

Amoroso rolls also freeze beautifully. Tori Hazelett

We've called several different states home, but my husband and I are both originally from outside Philadelphia. The city's cheesesteak hype is legit, friends.

As seventh-year Virginians, we've worked relentlessly on an at-home version of our cherished cheesesteaks and have nailed it.

As a chef, I'd love to take credit, but alas — it's Philly's own Amoroso's hearth-baked rolls that make my recipe a dead ringer. They also hold up to saucy meatball melts and can serve as the base for mini garlic-bread loaves.

This Burlwood bubbly is always stashed in my fridge.

The price can't be beaten on this multitasking bubbly. Tori Hazelett

I'm not quite a wine connoisseur, but I have learned an immense amount over the past few years.

This bubbly is good. It's not just the cheapest I've ever found and it's not just great in mimosas or Bellinis — it also stands on its own as an aperitif or to toast a happy occasion.

At just $5 a bottle, a happy occasion for me is often disguised as an average Thursday night.

It's hard to eat just one of Choceur's peanut-butter cups.

I thought I knew peanut-butter cups, but these babies are a whole different animal. Tori Hazelett

I don't eat a lot of sweets. Generally speaking, I'd rather spend the calories on an extra slice of generously buttered bread than on dessert.

But these peanut-butter cups are so delicious and decadent that I regret trying them because I cannot stop after eating just one. If you find them, either buy every bag in stock or RUN.

I buy multiple boxes of Aunt Maple's protein-infused mix on each Aldi run.

The name-brand versions are often over $5 and Aldi's is $3.15. I rest my case. Tori Hazelett

Protein pancakes are a revelation. As a mom of two boys and one husband who all share a strong "hangry" gene, I know the importance of serving protein-filled breakfasts in the morning.

This mix makes for a truly satisfying breakfast option that also involves syrup.

I adore olives, whether they are on a charcuterie board or in a martini.

The price on these Specially Selected olives can't be beat. Tori Hazelett

Olives are upsettingly expensive at other grocery stores, but these high-quality Aldi options are almost half the price of name brands.

They also come stuffed with garlic, jalapeno, or blue cheese.

The Happy Farms cheese section is next level.

Aldi's cheese section is enormous and ever-changing. Tori Hazelett

From string to Swiss and Gloucester to Gruyere, every cheese I've tried from Aldi is outstanding.

I will only buy sliced American cheese from Aldi's Happy Farms brand. Me and to my grilled-cheese-loving crew think it's superior to other cheeses. Plus the prices are fantastic and often much lower than what I've seen in other grocery stores.

Ready-made crab cakes? Yes, please!

Sometimes it's easier to buy crab cakes than it is to make them. Tori Hazelett

Crab cakes are a family favorite, and I make a mean roasted red-pepper remoulade to accompany mine.

Making crab cakes from scratch is also time-consuming, and, since I like the kind that are more crab than cake, DIYing them gets expensive.

The Maryland-style frozen crab cakes from Aldi's Specially Selected brand are surprisingly tasty and truly affordable.

Once I tried the Little Journey baby wipes, I never looked back.

I tried countless brands, and these wipes cleaned up the competition … see what I did there? Tori Hazelett

Here's another "better than the big name" item for me from Aldi. Although my boys ditched diapers years ago, I always recommend Little Journey wipes to new parents.

For me, these were the only super-soft baby wipe I found that doesn't easily tear or irritate sensitive baby buns.

