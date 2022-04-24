I'm a city girl who moved to a 90-person community in remote Canada. Here are 6 things that surprised me most.

We got a dog when we moved. Hilary Messer-Barrow

I moved from Vancouver to the 90-person community of Beaver Creek, Canada.

I had to learn a lot, including how to cook when I live five hours from the nearest grocery store.

The biggest surprise was how well I adjusted to the new lifestyle and learned to love alone time.

After spending my whole life in a city, I relocated to a 90-person town.

I moved from Vancouver to Beaver Creek. Hilary Messer-Barrow

I was born and raised a city girl, but at the beginning of 2019, I moved from the temperate metropolis of Vancouver to the remote, 90-person community of Beaver Creek, Canada.

My then-boyfriend (now my husband) had to relocate for work, and there was never a question about whether or not I'd join him. But I still had major reservations.

I always imagined we'd stay in Beaver Creek for the shortest time possible and move on. But the moment I arrived, I realized this place would change my life.

Read on for some of the things that surprised me most after the move.

I was blown away by the kindness and support from my new neighbors.

We moved to Beaver Creek in the middle of winter. Hilary Messer-Barrow

The weather in Beaver Creek can be harsh (-40 degrees Fahrenheit harsh), and the winters are long and dark. Plus, we're a 10-hour round trip from the nearest hospital.

Neighbors check in with each other. They offer to pick up groceries when they go five hours into town, help if you have vehicle troubles, and give you the cup of sugar you're missing.

My own experience was a flat tire at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The Alaska Highway was even quieter than usual. I had the jack under the car, and I was desperately trying to remove the tire, which had seized onto the wheel.

The first car that came by stopped to help, and so did the second. A local Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer came out to help me, and when he couldn't, he drove an hour and a half to ask a neighbor for assistance.

Up here, that's just what you do.

I learned to cook and realized I love it.

I even forage for my own food in the warmer months. Hilary Messer-Barrow

Before I moved, loading up at the Whole Foods salad bar was as close as I got to cooking. A friend once stayed at our apartment while we were on holiday and lamented that we didn't own a single pot or pan.

I was in for a shock when I suddenly had to learn how to cook and stock a pantry with food that lasts six to eight weeks in between shopping trips.

The drive to and from the nearest grocery store is incredibly beautiful. On the Alaska Highway, the views are out of this world, and it's not uncommon to see bears, moose, lynx, coyotes, and even wolves. But it's also 10 hours round trip.

I was surprised to find that I like cooking — love it even. I also love planning our meals, organizing the freezer and pantry, and thinking ahead.

I've learned to make preserves, yogurt, and kombucha. I bake our own bread and bagels. And, if we have a hankering for a sweet, I make that, too: pies, kettle corn, candied fruits.

I've connected with the land around me.

There are so many outdoor activities to pass the time. Hilary Messer-Barrow

In Vancouver, I had easy access to restaurants, shops, parks, beaches, and mountains, and I didn't ever really think about it. But when I learned we'd be moving, I was horrified.

How would I live without all of this?

Surprise: Remote Northern Canada has made me appreciate everything about the outdoors.

I hike and cross-country ski, and I marvel every single day at how lucky I am. My friends and family cannot believe that urban Hilary has embraced Beaver Creek.

I've learned to love and cherish my alone time.

I've used my alone time to connect with nature. Hilary Messer-Barrow

"Aren't you lonely?" is a frequent refrain I hear when people find out about my living situation.

And I was really lonely during those first dark, cold months. My husband was working 12-hour shifts, sometimes during the days, sometimes overnight.

Time dragged. I'd go for walks with our new puppy, but in the dead of winter, it's easy to walk in Beaver Creek without seeing a soul. Days went by without any real human interaction outside of my husband.

I tried to learn how to cook. I did my home workouts. I kept up with remote work. I called my friends and family back in Vancouver. And still, the days were long and the loneliness felt overwhelming.

But it wasn't long before I learned to embrace my time alone, especially in nature. Beaver Creek is a beautiful place surrounded by mountains, trees, and zigzagging rivers and streams.

Compared to green spaces in the city, the land here is untouched, and experiencing all that alone has been transformational.

Now, alone time outside is the most restorative part of my day. I can't live without it, no matter the weather.

The light (and lack of it) definitely affected me.

The winter nights are long and dark. Hilary Messer-Barrow

In the winter, the nights are long, and the days bring half-light, nothing more. I arrived in the Yukon shortly after the winter solstice, when the sun came up around noon and was gone again mere hours later.

I found it exhausting. I'm an early riser, and that didn't change, but by 4 p.m. I wanted to go to bed.

Eventually, I learned to turn on more lights and get outside regardless of the dark. I even learned to love the nuances of darkness, especially the moon and stars.

The dark winters were definitely an adjustment, but what really surprised me was the light in the summers. The midnight sun, as it's affectionately called, comes gradually but with a force.

I recall telling a friend, a lifelong Northerner, that I had no problem falling asleep, so I was confident the midnight sun wouldn't affect me. I was so wrong.

In the summer, I find myself working away at something unaware that it's 12 or 1 a.m. That first summer, I lay awake in bed, trying to relax, my whole body yearning to do a workout, tackle a deep clean, or complete a 1,000-piece puzzle.

We quickly learned that blackout curtains and a rigid evening routine were essential at this time of year.

The biggest surprise was how well I adapted to all the changes.

I've learned new skills and more about myself. Hilary Messer-Barrow

I don't like change, so the move was petrifying.

But all the things I feared were things I ended up embracing: I'm much stronger than I thought I was, I can cook, I can change a tire, I'm comfortable walking in the wilderness alone with a knife and bear spray, I can garden.

Had someone told me five years ago that I'd be the person I am today, I would've laughed. But here I am, so happy.

