'I'm coming for you': Documents say man threatened Hamilton County judge on social media

A Pleasant Ridge man faces felony charges after investigators say he threatened a Hamilton County judge on social media.

Court documents say an investigation of 33-year-old Michael Tedford's Facebook and Instagram accounts showed that he made threatening statements earlier this month about Hamilton County Municipal Judge Josh Berkowitz, who at the time was handling misdemeanor cases against Tedford.

In a Dec. 9 post, according to the documents, Tedford complained about a $20,000 bond that Berkowitz set, saying:

"Judge Berkowitz I'm coming for you next…and that babysitter (your) kids."

Tedford is charged with felony intimidation and retaliation. He is now being held at the Hamilton County jail on bonds totaling $600,000.

Tedford initially was facing assault and menacing charges, involving three incidents. All were before Berkowitz. In the menacing case, court documents say he threatened people at an October Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, allegedly saying he would return "with guns" to kill them.

The first assault case dates back to August, when Tedford was accused of attacking a man. Berkowitz initially allowed Tedford to remain out of jail on his own recognizance.

On Nov. 5, after Tedford was charged in the other two cases, Berkowitz set bond in the first assault case at $20,000, court records say. Bond was set in the other assault case and the menacing case at $10,000 each. Tedford ended up posting all the bonds on Nov. 8, records say.

Court documents say Tedford's Facebook account name was "Nihil Amoris."

All the cases against Tedford have been reassigned to another judge.

