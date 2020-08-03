I'm confused about whether I should eat before exercising or not. Will working out 'fasted' in the morning help me lose fat?

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

When it comes to fat loss, studies show that whether you eat before a morning workout or not is irrelevant — what matters is staying in a calorie deficit overall.

Having some food before exercise might give you more energy to work harder and thus expend more energy.

Ultimately it's personal preference — there's no one best routine for everyone, and training "fasted" doesn't speed up fat loss.

If you decide to eat before working out, registered dietitian Shana Spence recommends you aim to eat some protein and carbs, and give yourself time to digest.

Dear Rachel,

I'm trying to lose fat and like working out in the morning, but am confused about whether I should eat breakfast before or not. I've heard people say training "fasted" can have weight loss benefits, but is this true? I feel like when I eat something before training I have a better workout, which is surely a good thing. If I do eat before, what type of food should I be eating, and how long should I wait for it to digest? Please help!

— Fasted and flummoxed

Dear Fasted,

Training in a fasted state sounds complicated, but really all it means is working out in the morning before you've eaten anything.

Proponents claim that by doing so, your body uses its fat stores for energy and thus you burn more fat.

However, much in the same way that the "no carbs after 6 p.m." philosophy is a myth, what really matters for fat loss is your overall energy intake and expenditure over the course of the day, not the timing.

Yes, it's all about that calorie deficit.

It doesn't matter when you eat, just how much overall

It's a common misconception that working out fasted, particularly if you do cardio, somehow magically speeds up weight loss.

But studies suggest that this isn't true.

Although there has been some research to support the fasted training theory, the results have been too small to be significant, and there have been very few large-scale long-term studies that back up the idea.

Slightly longer studies, such as this (albeit small-scale) four-week experiment, found no difference in fat loss between those who exercised fasted or after eating, and the same result was concluded from this six-week study.

"There are zero weight loss benefits of training fasted if you are not in a calorie deficit at the end of the day," Jordan Syatt, personal trainer and online fat loss coach, told Insider.

"You could train fasted, but if you eat too much the rest of the day, you're still going to be gaining fat. From a weight loss perspective, whether you eat breakfast or not doesn't matter as long as your total calories are in check."

Syatt compared this to the debate around meal frequency.

"Whether you eat two big meals or four moderate meals or six mini meals a day, it doesn't matter as long as total calories are in check."

Eating breakfast provides energy and can lead to a better workout

If you decide to eat something before working out in the morning, you might consume more calories over the course of the day than you would have done otherwise.

However, that extra fuel in your body provides energy, which could mean you work harder and burn more calories as a result.

This depends on many factors, such as how much you consume and what type of workout you do, but it's worth bearing in mind.