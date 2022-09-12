"Im covered in blood, with no ammunition, no weapons - weve got f**k-all": the occupiers are in retreat under pressure from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:09

Under pressure from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region are loading Cargo 200 [dead bodies], with even those who have been injured being forced to fight and no adequate support.

Source: an occupier in an intercepted phone call posted by the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The conversation between the occupier and his wife, recently intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine, shows that the decisive actions of Ukrainian soldiers in the East have been devastating for the occupiers.

The Russians are running out of ammunition, have no air support, and have to fight on even if they are injured.

Through tears, the occupier complains that he is physically and mentally exhausted.

Quote: "We can’t hold the defence, their weapons are superior to ours. We asked for air support, they told us to f**k off and hold the defence anyway…

We’ve got no ammunition, no weapons - we’ve got f**k-all. Each one of us has one f*cking ammo magazine left."

Details: The occupier’s wife assures him that help will come sooner or later, but he replies in despair, "F**k knows when those planes… will get here at all. Four of them were flying here but none of them made it, they were f**king shot down."

Members of the Security Service of Ukraine can promise that there will be further pressure on the occupiers – right up until the complete victory of Ukraine.

