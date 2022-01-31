'I'm in the crosshair': 911 calls released after police fatally shoot man on I-65 in Nashville

Officials released three 911 calls that came in as a standoff between a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and 37-year-old Landon Eastep first began around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

One call came from a woman who said her husband, an off-duty Mt. Juliet Police officer, had stopped to help the trooper. Mt. Juliet Police later confirmed that Cpl. Fabjan Llukaj was off-duty and driving by with his family when he stopped. Officials said Llukaj tried to negotiate with Eastep, who was holding a box cutter, for around 30 minutes.

Officers from THP and the Metro Nashville Police Department quickly joined Llukaj and the trooper as the interstate shut down in both directions.

Nine officers, including Llukaj, fired their weapons after Eastep pulled an unidentified metal, cylindrical object from his pocket, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The metal object was not a firearm, Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said.

Eastep died at the scene.

911 caller: 'I'm in the crosshair'

The woman who said her husband was the off-duty officer said they stopped because they saw a man "running away and fighting" the lone THP officer.

At one point in the nearly 7-minute call, the woman can be heard saying "no, no, no, no no" and sounding upset as the emergency dispatcher asks her if she's OK.

"I'm in the crosshair," she said. “I’m in a car, but ... he’s walking toward the THP officer. Guns are drawn, but if the THP officer shoots, he’s shooting at the truck that I’m in .... I’m gonna get on the ground. The whole highway shut down.”

Another caller reported similar details, describing a THP trooper by himself while a man ran away from him.

“The state trooper has his gun out because this guy is attacking him," the caller said. "I don’t see any other police coming … to back up this state trooper."

Officials also released two calls between Nashville dispatchers and THP dispatchers as they compared details and updated each other on what was happening.

Partial body camera footage released by MNPD showed several police cars and officers surrounding Eastep and a helicopter circling overhead.

"Nine law enforcement personnel fired their weapons after Eastep took a stance as if he had a firearm," Aaron said in a video that included the clips of body camera footage.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Shooting draws scrutiny, response from leaders

The shooting sparked widespread scrutiny and prompted swift responses from Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

MNPD Officer Brian Murphy was stripped of his authority pending an investigation and review of his actions at the scene, Drake said. Murphy fired the final two shots Thursday, according to an MNPD news release. In a meeting with his deputy chiefs that afternoon, Drake directed Murphy be decommissioned, meaning he loses his police authority. Murphy is a 25-year veteran of MNPD.

The other five MNPD officers who fired — James Kidd, Justin Pinkelton, Sean Williams, Edin Plancic and Steven Carrick — are on routine administrative assignment while the investigation continues.

THP has not named the two troopers who fired their weapons.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Friday he was “disturbed” by the shooting.

"We will learn from this awful event and continue to do everything we can to prevent similar incidents in the future," Cooper said. "My prayers go out to the Eastep family."

He said the city recently deployed mental health professionals alongside officers in two precincts as part of a pilot program. The program aims to deescalate situations with people in a mental health crisis. Cooper also cited Nashville’s recent implementation of body-worn cameras.

NAACP Nashville president Sheryl Guinn said Eastep's shooting wasn't a surprise because of previous shootings by police during mental health calls.

"I feel that the community has been completely ignored," Guinn said. "I can't say I'm disappointed when you see it happening over and over again."

