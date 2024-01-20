I'm a dietitian who shops at Trader Joe's. Here are 11 things I'm buying this month to get more fiber and nutrients.

I'm a busy 24-year-old dietitian living in the Washington, DC area.

I shop at Trader Joe's every week with fast, easy, healthy, and affordable meals in mind.

The store has a great selection of foods, like freeze-dried berries and shredded hash browns.

As a busy, Washington, DC-based dietitian and freelance nutrition writer, I work long hours in and out of the hospital.

With all that juggling, I prioritize making things simple and convenient wherever I can — especially when it comes to grocery shopping.

Trader Joe's is my go-to stop on Sundays for quick, easy, and nutritious foods that keep me fueled throughout the week.

Here are my favorite staples this month that keep me coming back.

I always throw Trader Joe's wild blueberries into oatmeal.

Frozen berries can be more convenient than fresh. Shyla Cadogan

Wild blueberries are the adorable miniature version of the regular berry, and they contain more fiber and antioxidants.

They're the same price as the regular frozen blueberries at my local Trader Joe's, so I always opt for wild.

During my typical busy week, I sprinkle them into oatmeal, smoothies, or yogurt. Sometimes I even just pour them in a bowl with some cold milk for a quick snack.

When I have more time on the weekends, I cook them down on the stove to make a blueberry compote I can drench my pancakes with.

Frozen pineapple chunks make the perfect sweet treat.

I love how ripe and sweet Trader Joe's pineapple tidbits are. Shyla Cadogan

In my opinion, Trader Joe's frozen pineapple chunks are the only ones that taste ripe and sweet every single time. No need to go through the hassle of cutting up a pineapple when you have these on hand.

They go great in smoothies, but they're also flavorful enough to eat as is.

Frozen hash browns save the day when it comes to meal-prepped breakfasts.

I like the shredded hash-brown option at Trader Joe's. Shyla Cadogan

Trader Joe's frozen hash browns are the ultimate blank canvas for breakfast.

I like to cook an entire bag of shredded potatoes on Sundays with eggs, black beans, and various spices to have a ready-to-eat breakfast hash for the week.

In the mornings, all that's left to do is top with sour cream, salsa, or guacamole.

Roasted seaweed is a hit for crushing salt cravings.

I can munch on roasted seaweed in between meals. Shyla Cadogan

Roasted seaweed is my snack of choice for when I want something salty and crunchy.

Seaweed is a fantastic source of iodine and a super convenient way to boost nutrition in your meals and snacks.

I love to have a pack or two on the side of stir-fries, fried rice, warm soups, and tuna salad. You can't go wrong with eating it right from the package, either.

Trader Joe's wheat noodles are my favorite for stir-fries.

I love that I don't have to boil the noodles. Shyla Cadogan

Sign me up for any noodles that I don't have to boil.

There's no easier way to make a quick Asian-inspired salad, stir-fry, or soup than with the help of Trader Joe's Thai wheat noodles.

Just tear open the package and throw it into whatever you're making.

Hearts of palm "pasta" is a cheat code for eating more veggies.

It isn't exactly like eating a bowl of pasta, but it's still tasty. Shyla Cadogan

If you struggle to get enough vegetables, Trader Joe's hearts of palm "pasta" is an easy solution.

Although it's no Barilla, the high-fiber noodle alternative is packed with beneficial antioxidants and is significantly lower in carbohydrates in comparison (if that's your thing).

I like to use it as a base for my meal-prep pasta salad. I usually just add regular pasta, whatever protein and vegetables I have on hand, and Italian dressing.

I can make anything I want ranch-flavored.

Trader Joe's seasoning blends are really convenient. Shyla Cadogan

The ranch seasoning has seriously elevated every single dish I've put it on.

I'm a big fan of using it to season chicken or popcorn, or I'll mix it up with Greek yogurt for a delicious high-protein dip to dunk my veggies in.

The store's fiber-filled oats are a breakfast must.

I'm always looking for easy ways to up my daily fiber intake. Shyla Cadogan

Trader Joe's version isn't your standard, everyday bag of rolled oats.

The organic rolled oats with ancient grains and seeds are packed with amaranth, quinoa, chia seeds, and flax seeds to give you even more fiber and heart-healthy fats than a standard variety would.

I like to use the earthy oat blend to make a savory oatmeal bowl topped with egg, guacamole, and hot sauce.

Coconut water is the perfect 3 p.m. pick-me-up.

There are a number of ways I enjoy the store's coconut water. Shyla Cadogan

Whether I blend it in my smoothies or drink it straight out of the bottle, Trader Joe's coconut water is a hydration staple.

The tropical drink is full of electrolytes, like potassium and magnesium, that can help fight midday fatigue.

I drink a bottle in the middle of the day or after hitting the gym to make sure I'm thoroughly rehydrated.

Freeze-dried berries are a convenient way to eat more fruit.

I sprinkle the freeze-dried berries on dairy products. Shyla Cadogan

I will always sign up for fruit that doesn't require a fridge, especially when the price point is lower than fresh.

Berries are rich in gut-healthy fiber and antioxidants, which is why I opt for Trader Joe's easily portable freeze-dried berry medley.

I like them sprinkled over yogurt or ice cream, and I also use them in my homemade berry granola bars.

Lentil soup is my go-to, no-cook dinner on busy nights.

I sometimes pair my bowl of soup with a grilled cheese. Shyla Cadogan

On nights when cooking simply isn't in the cards, Trader Joe's lentil soup saves the day.

The high-fiber, heat-and-serve soup pairs unbelievably well with grilled cheese. But it's also good with just a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of chives.

